Tennis star takes swipe at Jannik Sinner after Wimbledon victory

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios took a swipe at world No. 1 Jannik Sinner after he won Wimbledon for the first time in his career over Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday.

Sinner won the Grand Slam title in four sets. Kyrgios wasn’t one to immediately celebrate the Italian star’s triumph.

He posted an asterisk on social media.

The reaction came as Sinner’s positive tests for the anabolic steroid clostebol came to light last year. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) suspended Sinner for three months. The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said Sinner hadn’t intentionally used a banned substance.

Sinner tested positive for low levels of a metabolite of clostebol, a banned anabolic steroid that can be used for ophthalmological and dermatological use, in March 2024. Eight days after the Indian Wells tournament, Sinner tested positive again in an out-of-competition sample.

According to the ITIA’s initial findings, Sinner explained that he had tested positive after receiving a massage from a trainer who had used an over-the-counter spray that contained clostebol to treat a small wound after cutting his own finger.

Even with the Wimbledon win and a French Open final appearance against Alcaraz, the steroid cloud has yet to disappear over Sinner.

Kyrgios has been one of the biggest critics.

"So wada come out and say it would be a 1-2 year ban," Kyrgios said in a post on X earlier this year. "Obviously sinners (sic) team have done everything in their power to just go ahead and take a 3 month ban, no titles lost, no prize money lost. Guilty or not? Sad day for tennis. Fairness in tennis does not exist."

Sinner now has four major titles – two at the Australian Open, one at the U.S. Open and the other at Wimbledon. The French Open is the only one that has eluded him.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.