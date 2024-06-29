Expand / Collapse search
NFL

Former NFL QB JaMarcus Russell fired from coaching job, as lawsuit claims he took high school's donation money

Russell was the top pick in the 2007 NFL Draft

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
JaMarcus Russell, who had a three-year stint in the NFL, was removed from the coaching staff at an Alabama high school after he was allegedly involved in the misappropriation of funds.

Russell was a volunteer assistant coach at Williamson High School in Mobile, his alma mater. A lawsuit alleges that Russell took a $74,000 check that was earmarked as a donation to the high school.

A Mobile County Public School spokesperson confirmed that the top selection in the 2007 NFL Draft "was relieved of his volunteer coaching duties" in 2023.

JaMarcus Russell looks on during an NFL game

JaMarcus Russell, #2 of the Oakland Raiders, sits on the bench after being taken out of their game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on November 15, 2009, in Oakland, California.  (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

"JaMarcus Russell was relieved of his volunteer coaching duties at Williamson High School during the fall of last year," the school official told WKRG Sports.

The owner of a local building company said he had been approached by Russell, who had said a donation would help the football team buy equipment for their weight room.

The former NFL quarterback is accused of depositing the check at a credit union and then withdrawing an estimated $55,000. According to the lawsuit, Navigator Credit Union is now suing Russell for $55,000.

JaMarcus Russell walks off the football field

JaMarcus Russell, #2 of the Oakland Raiders, walking off the field after the Raiders lost 24-20 against the San Diego Chargers against the Oakland Raiders on September 14, 2009, at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California.   (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Mobile County Public School officials noted that Russell is also banned from the high school's grounds. However, Russell appeared to violate the restriction when he recently attended an event for the football team.

"Earlier this week, it was reiterated to Mr. Russell that he is not permitted to be around the football program or on school campus," the school district said in a statement to WKRG.

JaMarcus Russell after an LSU game

LSU quarterback JaMarcus Russell after play against Notre Dame in the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, on January 3, 2007. LSU won 41-14.   (A. Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

Russell rose to prominence during his standout run at LSU. He ended his college football career with 6,625 passing yards and 52 touchdowns.

But his time in the NFL was widely viewed as a disappointment. He was the starting quarterback for the Raiders for 25 games over three years, ending his career with 18 touchdowns and 23 interceptions.

Russell's NFL career earnings were just under $40 million, according to data from Over the Cap.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.