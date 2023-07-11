Expand / Collapse search
Florida Gators
Published

Jalen Kitna enters transfer portal following plea deal in child pornography case: report

Kitna pleaded no contest to two counts of disorderly conduct

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
Former Florida quarterback Jalen Kitna entered the transfer portal less than a week after agreeing to a plea deal that resulted in child pornography charges being dismissed against him. 

Kitna put his name in the portal Monday, according to ESPN. 

Jalen Kitna lines up for a play against Florida State

Florida Gators quarterback Jalen Kitna (11) lines up for a play during a game against the Florida State Seminoles Nov. 25, 2022, at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. (David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Kitna is the son of former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna and enrolled at Florida as a four-star recruit. He appeared in four games during the 2022 season for the Gators.

He pleaded no contest to two counts of disorderly conduct Wednesday and had five felony child pornography charges dismissed.

The counts were second-degree misdemeanors, and Kitna was sentenced to six months probation for each count. 

"I want to start off by apologizing to my family, my friends and those that care about me," Kitna said. "Their support through this whole ordeal has meant a lot to me. The hardest thing about this whole process has been seeing how it’s affected them.

Florida quarterback Jalen Kitna before a game

Florida quarterback Jalen Kitna (11) warms up before a game against Eastern Washington Oct. 2, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla.  (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

"The valuable lessons that I’ve learned through this whole deal have been very helpful. I’m looking forward to applying those things and moving forward."

Kitna was arrested Nov. 30, 2022, and charged with two counts of distribution of child exploitation material and three counts of possession of child pornography. 

Police said Kitna shared two images of young girls being sexually abused online via Discord, an instant messaging social platform.

Jalen Kitna plays against Eastern Washington

Florida Gators quarterback Jalen Kitna (11) looks for a receiver during a game against the Eastern Washington Eagles Oct. 2, 2022, at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at Florida Field in Gainesville, Fla.   (David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A search of Kitna’s phone found three additional photos depicting young girls in a graphic nature, which had been saved to Kitna’s phone a year earlier. The ages of the girls were not estimated, according to The Associated Press. 

Kitna was dismissed from the Florida football team days after the arrest. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report

