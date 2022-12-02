Florida quarterback dismissed from team following child pornography arrest: reports

Florida backup quarterback Jalen Kitna is no longer with the football team after being dismissed Friday, according to multiple reports.

Kitna was suspended indefinitely by the team Wednesday shortly after being arrested on two counts of distribution of child exploitation material and three counts of possession of child pornography.

"We are shocked and saddened to hear of the news involving Jalen Kitna," the University Athletic Association said in a statement Wednesday. "These are extremely serious charges, and the University of Florida and the UAA have zero tolerance for such behavior."

Kitna was released from jail Thursday on an $80,000 bond and was ordered to stay away from the internet and minors.

Former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, the father of Jalen, was present in the courtroom with his wife, Jennifer Kitna.

According to a press release from the Gainesville Police Department, the department received a Cyber Tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), which led to them finding that two images were shared via Discord, an instant messaging social platform.

The investigation led to Kitna’s home, where he admitted to sharing two images but believed them to be "legal" since he found them online.

One of those images was of a man having sex with a young girl, according to the Associated Press.

A search of Kitna’s electronic devices found "three additional images of child sexual abuse material," according to the release.

Kitna, 19, will be under the supervision of his parents in Burleson, Texas, according to the AP.