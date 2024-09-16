Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts shares heartfelt words with ex-Eagles teammate Jason Kelce: 'I love you'

Hurts loved that Kelce was always in his corner since he was drafted by Eagles in 2020

Scott Thompson
Published
Jason Kelce may not be snapping footballs to Jalen Hurts anymore, but the now-former Philadelphia Eagles teammates still have a ton of love for one another. 

Kelce, now a part of the ESPN "Monday Night Countdown" crew for pre- and postgame coverage, was back in Philly for the Eagles-Atlanta Falcons matchup, and he interviewed Hurts in what became a heartfelt conversation. 

Kelce immediately kicked off the one-on-one interview by asking Hurts, "Do you miss me?"

Jalen Hurts hugs Jason Kelce

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) and quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) embrace before a game against the New York Giants during an NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. (Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)

"I do," he responded, smiling, as Kelce celebrated. "I do miss you."

But Hurts got deeper with the reason why he not only misses Kelce but respects the future Hall of Fame center for how he helped him when he entered the league in 2020 as a second-round pick of the Eagles. 

"The one thing I respected about you so much was you had a lot on your plate," Hurts said. "You had a lot on your plate, you had a lot you were responsible for. But you always did it for the guy next to you. That’s the one thing I’ll always respect, because it’s what it’s about, being in that position, being the center. Setting the table in different areas. 

"The underdog mentality, the underdog story, all of it."

As Kelce was saying, "I know," acknowledging what his former quarterback was saying, Hurts ended his praise for the six-time All-Pro by saying, "I love you."

"I love you, too," Kelce said back to Hurts

Kelce went on to talk about newest Eagle Saquon Barkley and him getting acclimated to his new city and teammates and why the "Tush Push" play didn't work so well last week. 

Jalen Hurts runs with Jason Kelce blocking

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs with ball as center Jason Kelce (62) looks to block against the Arizona Cardinals at Lincoln Financial Field. ( Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports)

The quarterback sneak play is an Eagles staple, but Kelce, who was in the trenches burying himself into the opposition to allow Hurts to get those critical short yards, told the quarterback that he doesn't miss shoving himself into a defensive line anymore. 

When the interview came to an end, Kelce and Hurts hugged it out, where another "I love you" was relayed between the two. However, Kelce had to catch himself after telling his quarterback to "go dominate."

"I mean – don’t dominate. I’m independent," Kelce said, laughing.

"F--- that. We know what time it is," Hurts responded. 

Jalen Hurts and Jason Kelce look on field

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) and center Jason Kelce (62) warm up before a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

Kelce might be in the media business now, where staying neutral is always the goal. But when you just left the team you played all 13 of your NFL seasons for, it’s hard not to root for your former teammates.

