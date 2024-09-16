Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL

Kylie Kelce asks husband Jason 'not to say' this after one-liner during ESPN debut goes viral

Jason Kelce's debut on the network sure was something

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for September 16 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for September 16

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce made a hilarious first impression when he appeared on ESPN’s "Monday Night Football" with a shirt he bought in an emergency.

Kelce said on the air the shirt fit over his belly but his "t--s are still … struggling."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles

Jason Kelce eats an ice cream cone upon arrival at Lincoln Financial Field against the Cleveland Browns prior to the game at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023 in Philadelphia. (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

Jason’s wife, Kylie, asked him to tone down some of the colorful language he used as he continues to get reps on ESPN.

"Training camp looked a little different this year. Watching you at the Linc on Monday is going to be a little different too. Just know that the girls and I are loving cheering you on in this new chapter!" she wrote in a post on Instagram.

"… Maybe try not to say t--s this week?"

BENGALS' JA'MARR CHASE HURLED 'ABUSIVE LANGUAGE' TOWARD REF WHICH CAUSED CRUCIAL PENALTY, OFFICIAL SAYS

Kylie and Jason Kelce

Jason and Kylie Kelce attend Thursday Night Football Presents The World Premiere of "Kelce" on Sept. 8, 2023 in Philadelphia. (Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Prime Video)

The former center called himself the "luckiest man in the world."

Jason Kelce’s one-liner cracked his co-hosts up along with the rest of the NFL world.

Travis Kelce, Jason’s brother, appeared to be watching from home. He wrote in a post on X he was surprised about one thing as his brother struggled with his gear.

"Surprised he bought a new one and didn’t just go shirtless," the Kansas City Chiefs star wrote.

Jalen Hurts and Jason Kelce in huddle

Jason Kelce, #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles, during the 2024 Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium. (Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jason Kelce retired from the NFL earlier this year after 13 seasons in the league. He was a seven-time All-Pro selection and a six-time Pro Bowler.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.