Kylie Kelce asks husband Jason 'not to say' this after one-liner during ESPN debut goes viral

Former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce made a hilarious first impression when he appeared on ESPN’s "Monday Night Football" with a shirt he bought in an emergency.

Kelce said on the air the shirt fit over his belly but his "t--s are still … struggling."

Jason’s wife, Kylie, asked him to tone down some of the colorful language he used as he continues to get reps on ESPN.

"Training camp looked a little different this year. Watching you at the Linc on Monday is going to be a little different too. Just know that the girls and I are loving cheering you on in this new chapter!" she wrote in a post on Instagram.

"… Maybe try not to say t--s this week?"

The former center called himself the "luckiest man in the world."

Jason Kelce’s one-liner cracked his co-hosts up along with the rest of the NFL world.

Travis Kelce, Jason’s brother, appeared to be watching from home. He wrote in a post on X he was surprised about one thing as his brother struggled with his gear.

"Surprised he bought a new one and didn’t just go shirtless," the Kansas City Chiefs star wrote.

Jason Kelce retired from the NFL earlier this year after 13 seasons in the league. He was a seven-time All-Pro selection and a six-time Pro Bowler.