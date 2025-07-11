Jake Retzlaff withdraws from BYU shortly after sexual assault lawsuit dismissal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

BYU football player Jake Retzlaff is no longer a member of the football program. The move signals the official start of his process to transfer to another school.

In a social media post Friday, Retzlaff confirmed he had reached the "difficult decision" to withdraw and noted he would "step away" from the Cougars' football program.

"After a lot of prayers, reflection and conversations with those I trust, I’ve made the difficult decision to officially withdraw from BYU and the BYU football program," Retzlaff posted Friday on Instagram.

"BYU has meant more to me that just football. It’s been a place of growth — spiritually, mentally and physically. I’m grateful for every teammate, coach, staff member and fan who’s supported me along the way."

The decision comes after a tumultuous few months that included Retzlaff being named in a sexual assault lawsuit. The suit was later dismissed.

The quarterback has one year of eligibility remaining. Since Retzlaff is just shy of graduating, he would likely be classified as a graduate student because he competed in his final year of eligibility. It is also unlikely he would enter the NCAA transfer portal. Retzlaff could instead depart BYU and enroll at another school.

In late June, ESPN reported the quarterback intended to play elsewhere in 2025. At that time, Retzlaff had already reportedly started telling his coaches and BYU teammates he was going to leave the school.

Retzlaff reportedly faced a suspension for violating the honor code at the university, which is run by the Mormon church, after acknowledging a consensual sexual relationship in his defense against the lawsuit.

Retzlaff threw for 2,947 yards and 20 touchdowns with 12 interceptions last season as the Cougars contended for a spot in the Big 12 championship game.

BYU coach Kalani Sitake avoided commenting on Retzlaff’s situation at Big 12 media days earlier this week, saying it was a private matter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

