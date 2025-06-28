Expand / Collapse search
BYU Cougars

BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff denies 2023 sexual assault allegations in lawsuit response

A Utah woman filed the lawsuit in May

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff has denied allegations he sexually assaulted a woman in 2023, according to newly filed court documents. 

Retzlaff, 22, is being sued for alleged battery, assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress from an alleged assault at Retzlaff’s apartment in November 2023, according to a lawsuit filed in Utah last month. 

Jake Retzlaff drops back to pass

BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff passes in the first half of a game against Utah Nov. 9, 2024, in Salt Lake City.  (AP Photo/Spenser Heaps)

He has not been criminally charged. 

The woman, identified as Jane Doe A.G., claimed to have met the college football player on social media before agreeing to visit him at his apartment to play video games, ESPN reported. 

According to the complaint, the woman alleged she and Retzlaff began kissing, but he ignored her requests to stop and continued "escalating the situation." 

The original complaint alleged that after the alleged victim attempted to leave, Retzlaff put his hands around her neck and raped her, ESPN reported. 

In new filings Friday, Retzlaff denied the allegations and claimed the two had engaged in consensual sex.  

Jake Rezlaff and Darius Lassiter

BYU wide receiver Darius Lassiter (5) and quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) celebrate after Retzlaff ran for a touchdown in the first half against Oklahoma State Oct. 18, 2024, in Provo, Utah.  (AP Photo/Spenser Heaps)

BYU FOOTBALL PLAYER JAKE RETZLAFF ACCUSED OF 2023 SEXUAL ASSAULT IN LAWSUIT

"Mr. Retzlaff specifically and categorically denies each and every and all allegations that he bit, raped or strangled [the woman], which are ridiculous and bizarre allegations, all of which are false and untrue," Retzlaff’s attorneys wrote, via ESPN. 

Retzlaff’s attorneys also accused the woman of extortion, claiming he did not hear from the woman for more than a year but has now because he is "an NFL Draft prospect," USA Today reported, citing Friday’s filings. 

Jake Retzlaff BYU

Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium Nov. 23, 2024. (Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images)

Retzlaff made the move from California to Utah in 2023 when he transferred to BYU. 

He led the Cougars to an 11-2 record last season. 

Fox News Digital’s Chantz Martin contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.