BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff sees sexual assault lawsuit dismissed in court: reports

The lawsuit accusing BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff of sexual assault was reportedly dismissed.

Retzlaff’s attorneys and the woman who accused him of sexual assault in his apartment in November 2023 filed a joint motion on Monday in Salt Lake City’s 3rd District Court to dismiss the case, per multiple reports.

The joint motion comes due to "prejudice and upon the merits of the Plaintiff’s complaint against the Defendant," which translates to the plaintiff not being able to refile the suit.

This comes after Retzlaff was reportedly intending to transfer from BYU, as he anticipated a seven-game suspension due to breaking the university’s honor code. Having one year left of eligibility as a graduate student, Retzlaff could move on to make sure he plays a full season before a potential leap into the NFL.

BYU is run by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and engaging in consensual premarital sex is a violation of the school’s honor code. It’s a strict set of rules that instructs students to "live a chaste and virtuous life," according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

While Retzlaff is not a Mormon, all students enrolled at BYU must follow the honor code.

A woman, who was referred to as Jane Doe A.G., accused Retzlaff of sexual assault in a lawsuit that was filed in May. Retzlaff was being sued for alleged battery, assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress for an alleged incident at his apartment in November 2023.

Retzlaff, 22, was not criminally charged.

The woman claimed that she met Retzlaff via social media before agreeing to visit him at his apartment to play video games, per ESPN.

The original complaint alleged that Retzlaff put his hands around the woman’s neck and raped her after she attempted to leave his apartment, according to ESPN. However, new filings this past Friday had Retzlaff denying the allegations, claiming the two engaged in consensual sex.

"Mr. Retzlaff specifically and categorically denies each and every and all allegations that he bit, raped or strangled [the woman], which are ridiculous and bizarre allegations, all of which are false and untrue," Retzlaff’s attorneys wrote, via ESPN.

Retzlaff’s attorneys also accused the woman of extortion, claiming the quarterback never heard from her for more than a year. But, now that he is "an NFL Draft prospect," the lawsuit came out, USA Today reported, citing Friday’s filings.

Retzlaff transferred to BYU in 2023, and he led the way in 2024 with an 11-2 record for the Cougars.

While the lawsuit is being dismissed, Retzlaff still faces the suspension from BYU as he said in his denial of allegations that he claims they had consensual sex.

It’s unknown where Retzlaff will transfer, or which teams may be interested in him for this year.

