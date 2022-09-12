Jake Paul declares himself the 'real king of Stockton,' challenges Nate Diaz

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jake Paul knows exactly how to push the buttons of other fighters and UFC great Nate Diaz wasn’t spared after the boxer’s press conference with Anderson Silva ahead of their bout.

Paul and Diaz have been linked to a prospective match in the future with the latter even signaling he will be attending the Oct. 29 event because one of his friends is on the card. On Monday, Paul told Fox News Digital that fighting Diaz would be something the "fans want to see."

"For sure. I think that’s a massive fight. I think that’s a fight fans want to see. There’s beef there, there’s s—t talk. And I’m the real king of Stockton. If he wants the crown, then he’s gonna have to come and take it," Paul said.



Diaz, 37, is from Stockton, Calif., and Paul has mocked the UFC fighter over his hometown. Paul has been teasing a Diaz fight for more than a year.

He said Diaz would be one of the opponents he’d want to fight next after Silva.

"We will see. There’s a lot of names out there. I’m just focused on Anderson for October 29th. But Nate Diaz just got out of his contract. A lot of the social media people been talking. So, if they want to let me knock them out for a bunch of money I’m down," Paul said.

The 37-year-old’s time with UFC may be over as his contract ran out without the two sides coming to an agreement on an extension. Diaz appeared on and won "The Ultimate Fighter 5" in 2007 and quickly moved up the rankings. He had memorable fights against Donald Cerrone and Conor McGregor among others.

He already announced plans to start his own promotion outside UFC. But McGregor also opened the door for a trilogy bout. McGregor has been on the mend after suffering a broken leg during his last bout against Dustin Poirier.

"I want to get out of the UFC for a minute and show these UFC fighters how to take over and own up another sport how you’re supposed to do it," Diaz said.

"Because Conor McGregor didn’t know how to do it, and none of these other fighters know how to do it, so I’m going to go out there and I’m going to take over another organization, another profession, and become the best at that, and then I’m going to be right back here to get another UFC title. It’s the best battle in the world."

Paul’s fight with Silva is set for Oct. 29 at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. The fight can be seen on Showtime PPV.