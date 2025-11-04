Jake Paul calls Gervonta 'Tank' Davis a 'human piece of garbage' after Netflix fight canceled

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jake Paul's fight against WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis was called off after the latter once again found himself in legal trouble.

In a civil suit filed in Miami last week, Davis was accused of assault and battery on his ex-girlfriend at a strip club where she worked. He was also accused of twice threatening to kill her in writing.

Paul's Most Valuable Promotions announced late Monday that the fight would no longer take place, but Paul still plans to fight someone else by the end of the year.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Upon the fight's cancellation, Paul shredded Davis as "an actual walking human piece of garbage."

"Working with him is an absolute nightmare. The unprofessionalism, the bizarre requests, the showing up hours late to shoots. To the numerous arrests and related accusations and lawsuits. If you support this man you support the most vile sin a man can commit," Paul wrote on his Instagram Stories.

"I didn’t want to give this woman abuser a platform to grow his fans and to grow his bank account. My company champions women. I’m so sorry to everyone involved. Mostly to the undercard fighters, to my team at MVP and to my team who worked so hard prepping for this fight. Sacrificing time with loved ones and kids just for this fool to lose his unintelligent mind again. It’s scary that devilish men like this can rise to the top of culture and sports, including in positions of power.

"I hope you people moving forward look beyond his fake streetwear pieces ‘SWAG’ and search for something deeper to be a fan of."

JAKE PAUL PRAISES TRUMP’S LEADERSHIP, SAYS AMERICA IS 'HEALING SLOWLY' UNDER SECOND-TERM ADMINISTRATION

"Our team has worked closely with all parties to navigate this situation responsibly," Nakisa Bidarian, CEO of Most Valuable Promotions, said in a statement. "While we will not be moving forward with this event, our plan still remains for Jake Paul to headline an event on Netflix in 2025. Details regarding a new date, location, Jake’s opponent, and additional bouts will be shared as soon as they are finalized. We thank Netflix, the Kaseya Center, and the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino for their partnership."

Davis' ex, Courtney Rossel, claimed that Davis stormed into a gentlemen's club where she worked as a VIP cocktail server early last Monday and attacked her in a back room that did not have cameras. Davis is alleged to have dragged Rossel through a stairwell, kitchen and back exit before assaulting her in a parking garage.

Rossel, who was in a five-month relationship with Davis before the incident, claims there have been multiple other assaults, saying Davis has "physically assaulted and choked" her "at least" four times.

Rossel said that she is suffering from PTSD and anxiety while living with others because she does not feel safe.

Fox News Digital reached out to Davis' reps for comment.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Davis was arrested in Miami earlier this year for allegedly assaulting the mother of two of his children. He was also placed under house arrest in June 2023 after he entered a guilty plea in a hit-and-run crash that left four people injured in November 2020. Davis later violated the terms of his sentence and was jailed for the remainder of it.

He has been arrested on assault charges against women at least two other times. One of those arrests occurred less than two weeks before his bout against Hector Luis Garcia. The status of the fight went unchanged, and he won via referee technical decision during the ninth round.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.