Gervonta 'Tank' Davis hit with civil suit over domestic allegations at strip club weeks before Jake Paul fight

Roughly two weeks before an exhibition fight against Jake Paul, Gervonta "Tank" Davis has found himself in legal trouble once again.

Davis' ex-girlfriend, Courtney Rossel, filed a civil suit in Miami alleging that Davis beat her at her place of employment earlier this week, according to multiple outlets.

Rossel claims that Davis stormed into a gentlemen's club where she worked as a VIP cocktail server early Monday and attacked her in a back room that did not have cameras. Davis is alleged to have dragged Rossel through a stairwell, kitchen and back exit before assaulting her in a parking garage.

Rossel, who was in a five-month relationship with Davis before the incident, claims there have been multiple other assaults, saying Davis has "physically assaulted and choked" her "at least" four times.

She also claimed that Davis, in writing, threatened to kill her twice during September.

Rossel said that she is suffering from PTSD and anxiety while living with others because she does not feel safe.

Davis was arrested in Miami earlier this year for allegedly assaulting the mother of two of his children.

He was placed under house arrest in June 2023 after he entered a guilty plea in a hit-and-run crash that left four people injured in November 2020. Davis later violated the terms of his sentence and was jailed for the remainder of it.

He has been arrested on assault charges against women at least two other times. One of those arrests occurred less than two weeks before his bout against Hector Luis Garcia. The status of the fight went unchanged, and he won via referee technical decision during the ninth round.

Davis, the current WBA lightweight champion, is 30-0-1, with his most recent fight being a draw against Lamont Roach Jr.

