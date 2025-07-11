Boxer Gervonta 'Tank' Davis jailed in Florida on domestic violence, battery charges

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Gervonta "Tank" Davis was arrested on battery and domestic violence charges, Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation records show.

The professional boxer was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Florida Friday, the records say. A bond amount has yet to be set.

The arrest marks the latest chapter in Davis' legal troubles.

He was placed under house arrest in June 2023 after he entered a guilty plea in a hit-and-run crash that left four people injured in November 2020. Davis later violated the terms of his sentence and was jailed for the remainder of his sentence.

According to police, Davis and the alleged victim were in a romantic relationship for several years and share two children.

According to the report, Davis arrived at his ex-girlfriend's home with the intention of picking up their children. However, an argument ensued.

Davis reportedly instructed the unnamed woman to remove the children from his vehicle and said he no longer intended to take them with him. The dispute eventually escalated into a physical altercation, according to police.

Authorities said Davis refused to fill out a Miranda warning form once he arrived at a police department Friday.

Davis had a 30-0 record until his bout against Lamont Roach Jr. ended in a draw.

