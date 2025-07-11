Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Boxing

Boxer Gervonta 'Tank' Davis jailed in Florida on domestic violence, battery charges

Bond for Davis has 'to be set,' according to jail records

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 11 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 11

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Gervonta "Tank" Davis was arrested on battery and domestic violence charges, Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation records show.

The professional boxer was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Florida Friday, the records say. A bond amount has yet to be set.

The arrest marks the latest chapter in Davis' legal troubles. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Gervonta Davis fights against Rolando Romero

Gervonta Davis in action against Rolando Romero during their fight for Davis' WBA World lightweight title at Barclays Center May 28, 2022, in Brooklyn, N.Y. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

He was placed under house arrest in June 2023 after he entered a guilty plea in a hit-and-run crash that left four people injured in November 2020. Davis later violated the terms of his sentence and was jailed for the remainder of his sentence.

Gervonta Davis in ring

Gervonta Davis punches Hector Luis Garcia in their WBA world lightweight championship bout at Capital One Arena Jan. 7, 2023, in Washington, D.C.  (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

According to police, Davis and the alleged victim were in a romantic relationship for several years and share two children.

According to the report, Davis arrived at his ex-girlfriend's home with the intention of picking up their children. However, an argument ensued. 

MEXICAN BOXER JULIO CESAR CHAVEZ JR. ARRESTED BY ICE DAYS AFTER FIGHTING JAKE PAUL

Davis reportedly instructed the unnamed woman to remove the children from his vehicle and said he no longer intended to take them with him. The dispute eventually escalated into a physical altercation, according to police.

Gervonta Davis reacts

Gervonta Davis reacts during a press conference with Lamont Roach Jr. at Burr Gymnasium on the campus of Howard University Dec. 5, 2024, in Washington, D.C. (Timothy Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Authorities said Davis refused to fill out a Miranda warning form once he arrived at a police department Friday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Davis had a 30-0 record until his bout against Lamont Roach Jr. ended in a draw.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.