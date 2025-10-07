Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Jacksonville Jaguars

Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence describes 'sheer panic' as he recovered from stumble to score go-ahead TD

Jaguars won the game, 31-28

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
‘You’re much more like Shohei Ohtani’ – Charles Woodson talks comparison with Jaguars’ Travis Hunter Video

‘You’re much more like Shohei Ohtani’ – Charles Woodson talks comparison with Jaguars’ Travis Hunter

Charles Woodson sat down with Travis Hunter to talk about his rare two way talent.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Trevor Lawrence led an incredible game-winning drive that saw him throw a dime to wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. before he got stepped on, fell down and got back up to score the go-ahead touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night.

Lawrence got the Jaguars down to the Chiefs’ 1-yard line. He lined up under center, took the snap, and as he dropped back, he had his foot stepped on. He, somehow, held onto the ball as he fell backward. Instead of throwing the ball away, Lawrence got back up, took a look around the field and found an opening.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Trevor Lawrence smiles after a touchdown

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Florida. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

He scampered to his left and shook up a Chiefs would-be tackler before he dove into the end zone for the touchdown. Jacksonville went up 31-28 and would win by the same score.

Lawrence described what was going through his head in that moment in an interview with ESPN’s Laura Rutledge immediately after the final whistle blew.

"Just panic. Sheer panic on the ground trying to … we didn’t have any timeouts. Got stepped on coming out and I was like, ‘I gotta get up.’ And I was gonna throw it out of bounds to stop the clock and there was really no one around me. So, went and made a play," Lawrence said.

TRAVIS KELCE SCORES QUESTIONABLE TD FOR CHIEFS DAYS AFTER TAYLOR SWIFT'S ALBUM RELEASE

Trevor Lawrence dives into the end zone

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) dives into the end zone to score a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Florida. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Lawrence was 18-of-25 with 221 passing yards, a touchdown pass and an interception. He also lost a fumble at the goal line early in the game.

"We like to make things very interesting," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said. "But the resiliency is really what I think this team has."

Coen called it a "goofy finish" but said it was a "tough moment" for Lawrence.

"He wasn't going to lose," he added.

Trevor Lawrence gazes at the scoreboard

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence looks at the scoreboard after fumbling the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Florida. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Jaguars improved to 4-1 on the season. The Chiefs fell to 2-3.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue