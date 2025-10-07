Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence describes 'sheer panic' as he recovered from stumble to score go-ahead TD

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Trevor Lawrence led an incredible game-winning drive that saw him throw a dime to wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. before he got stepped on, fell down and got back up to score the go-ahead touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night.

Lawrence got the Jaguars down to the Chiefs’ 1-yard line. He lined up under center, took the snap, and as he dropped back, he had his foot stepped on. He, somehow, held onto the ball as he fell backward. Instead of throwing the ball away, Lawrence got back up, took a look around the field and found an opening.

He scampered to his left and shook up a Chiefs would-be tackler before he dove into the end zone for the touchdown. Jacksonville went up 31-28 and would win by the same score.

Lawrence described what was going through his head in that moment in an interview with ESPN’s Laura Rutledge immediately after the final whistle blew.

"Just panic. Sheer panic on the ground trying to … we didn’t have any timeouts. Got stepped on coming out and I was like, ‘I gotta get up.’ And I was gonna throw it out of bounds to stop the clock and there was really no one around me. So, went and made a play," Lawrence said.

Lawrence was 18-of-25 with 221 passing yards, a touchdown pass and an interception. He also lost a fumble at the goal line early in the game.

"We like to make things very interesting," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said. "But the resiliency is really what I think this team has."

Coen called it a "goofy finish" but said it was a "tough moment" for Lawrence.

"He wasn't going to lose," he added.

The Jaguars improved to 4-1 on the season. The Chiefs fell to 2-3.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.