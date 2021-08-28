Jaguars trade Gardner Minshew to Eagles for conditional draft pick

The Jacksonville Jaguars traded quarterback Gardner Minshew to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday just days after naming Trevor Lawrence the starter.

Sources told NFL Network that Minshew was traded for a conditional 2022 6th round draft pick which can turn into a 5th round pick if he plays in at least half of the games this season.

Minshew is leaving Jacksonville as a backup to play behind second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts and joins veteran Joe Flacco. The Eagles confirmed the trade on Saturday, announcing the release of quarterback Nick Mullens.

Talk of trading Minshew began shortly after the team drafted Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick back in April. But first-year head coach Urban Meyer said he wasn’t making any decisions, instead, encouraging a fierce competition between the two.

Meyer praised Minshew during the preseason calling him a "warrior-competitor" but on Wednesday he made the call to start the rookie in Week 1.

The Jaguars are 0-2 in the preseason and Lawrence has recorded 184 passing yards with one interception in both games. He has yet to throw for a touchdown.

Minshew played two seasons in Jacksonville, where he totaled 5,530 yards passing, a 62.9 completion percentage, 37 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions. He’s had 20 starts in 23 games.

C.J. Beathard now takes over as Lawrence’s backup.