Jaguars name Trevor Lawrence Week 1 starter

Trevor Lawrence is officially QB1 for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Urban Meyer announced Wednesday that Lawrence will be the Week 1 starter. The rookie quarterback beat out Gardner Minshew II, C.J. Beathard and Jake Luton for the right to start the season under center.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Meyer, who is entering his first season as an NFL head coach, had played coy the entire training camp and preseason on who would be the starting quarterback when the Jaguars open the 2021 season on the road against the Houston Texans.

Meyer said earlier in the week Minshew wasn’t making it easy to make the choice, but he ultimately decided to go with Lawrence.

RAMS TRADE FOR SUPER BOWL CHAMPION RUNNING BACK AMID SUMMER OF INJURIES

The Jaguars selected Lawrence with the No. 1 pick of the 2021 NFL Draft. The former Clemson standout had burst onto the football scene during his freshman year with the Tigers, winning the national championship. He then continued to dominate the college game and eventually was on the top of everyone’s draft board by the end of the 2020 college football season.

In the preseason, Lawrence has recorded 184 passing yards and one interception. He has yet to throw a touchdown pass.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Jaguars finish their preseason schedule Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.