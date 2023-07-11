Expand / Collapse search
Jacksonville Jaguars
Published

Jaguars sign head coach Doug Pederson's son Josh Pederson to compete for roster spot

Josh Pederson had been playing in the USFL with the Houston Gamblers

Associated Press
Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson’s son is the team’s newest tight end.

The Jaguars signed Josh Pederson on Monday, bringing him aboard nearly a month after he finished the USFL season with the Houston Gamblers. Pederson caught 24 passes for 325 yards in 10 games. The Gamblers terminated his contract last week so he could sign with a then-unnamed NFL team.

Louisiana Monroe tight end Josh Pederson plays against Georgia State during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 in Atlanta. Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson’s son is the team’s newest tight end.  (AP Photo/John Amis, File)

He replaces undrafted rookie Leonard Taylor, who was waived with an injury designation.

Despite being the coach’s kid, Pederson could have a tough time making Jacksonville’s opening-day roster. The Jags have veteran Evan Engram, who has yet to sign his franchise tender, atop a depth chart that includes second-round draft pick Brenton Strange, 2021 fifth-rounder Luke Farrell and Gerrit Prince.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson watches players run through drills during an NFL football practice, Monday, June 5, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson’s son is the team’s newest tight end.  (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

Josh Pederson has yet to play an NFL snap, but he spent time with San Francisco (2021), New Orleans (2021) and Kansas City (2022) since his four-year college career at Louisiana-Monroe. He caught 99 passes for 1,191 yards and 11 touchdowns with the Warhawks.

The Pedersons aren’t the first father/son combination to become coach/player on the same team in professional sports. Doc and Austin Rivers did it in the NBA. Cal Ripken Sr. and Jr. did it in Major League Baseball, along with Felipe and Moisés Alou and Dale and Yogi Berra.

Josh Pederson #85 of the Houston Gamblers leaps against Gabriel Sewell Jr. #55 of the Philadelphia Stars during the first half at Ford Field on May 06, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan.  (Rey Del Rio/USFL/Getty Images for USFL)

Two-time Super Bowl winner Tom Coughlin coached his son-in-law, guard Chris Snee, with the New York Giants.

A more recent NFL family tie: The Dallas Cowboys drafted Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn in the sixth round, a move that places Vaughn and his father Chris on the same team. Chris Vaughn is the team's assistant director of college scouting.