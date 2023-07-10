Ray Romano cautiously optimistic about Jets amid hype: 'I’m trying not to get too sucked into it'

Ray Romano is like every other New York Jets fan at the start of the NFL season. He just wants to see his team win a second Super Bowl championship for the first time since the 1968 season.

But there are reasons to be hopeful.

The Jets are coming off of a season in which Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner won Rookie of the Year on offense and defense, respectively. The team made one of the biggest trades in franchise history, acquiring Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers. All while their defense was fourth in yards allowed and points allowed.

But for Romano – a New York City native who is also a New York Yankees fan – he appeared to be cautiously hopeful about the Jets’ prospects. When asked whether he was more optimistic about the Jets or the Yankees, the comedian responded that the Yankees "always got potential" to make a run whereas the Jets can always leave you broken on Sundays.

"The Jets seem to … every year, I get my hopes up and I’m optimistic, and it just doesn’t pan out," he told Fox News Digital in a recent interview ahead of the American Century Championship later this week. "But I’m never going to give up. I’m never going to give up on them. And my boys are the same way.

"My boys followed me and even more so. They’re super diehard [Jets fans]," Romano continued. "They put the uniforms on every Sunday. They put the shirts on and the hats and all that. But I mean, listen, there’s excitement now surrounding the Jets. I’m trying not to get too sucked into it because I’ve been there before, but you can’t help but be excited for what’s going on with them right now."

Romano admitted he’s "very superstitious" when it comes to the important things in his life – from his sports teams to even the projects he’s working on.

But going from two wins to four wins to seven wins in three years and adding Rodgers on top of it has to have the "Everybody Loves Raymond" star feeling pretty good about his team, right?

"You’re going to jinx it," he told Fox News Digital. "It’s like telling a guy he’s got a no-hitter going. "It’s too much expectations. I just directed a movie and my agent was telling everybody to go see it and how great it was, and I was telling them don’t overhype it. Don’t overhype it because they’re only going to get disappointed. They could only come down."

"So, with the Jets, I’d like to be enthusiastic and optimistic, but within reason. It’s still football. I’ve been there before and s--t. The first six games are like the hardest schedule in the whole league. So, who knows what could happen? It’s nice, though, to be going into a season with a little bit of excitement."

Before the Jets take the field for any type of game – regular season or preseason – Romano will participate in the American Century Celebrity Golf Tournament near Lake Tahoe.

He’s been participating in the tournament for about 20 years.

Edgewood Tahoe in Nevada is expected to have full crowds of around 50,000 spectators during the event. Tony Romo comes in as the reigning champion and among the favorites to win the tournament. The tournament has raised more than $7 million for charity since it began more than three decades ago.

Romano said having the packed house at the course and being able to see his colleagues in the business and the athletes he watches on television is part of the fun for him.

"It’s fun to hit a great shot in front of an audience," he said, adding that his children come to the event with him and that they used to walk the course when they were younger – but not so much anymore. "But they’re all sports fans, and it’s a big thrill for them to be standing there and walking side by side with the Charles Barkleys and Tony Romos and Aaron Rodgers and get to meet these guys."

"It’s a big thrill for them, too. It’s exciting. And we’re Jet fans, so this year we’re excited because Aaron Rodgers is our quarterback now, so we’re going to go say hello to him."