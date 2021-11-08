Jaguars' Shaquill Griffin takes dig at Bills' sideline 'energy' after upset: 'It’s like they don’t care'

The Buffalo Bills were served a healthy dose of humility on Sunday after the Jacksonville Jaguars managed to stop quarterback Josh Allen for just their second win of the season.

Cornerback Shaquill Griffin took a dig at the AFC East leaders after the game, saying Buffalo players acted as if "they don’t care" during the game.

"I was just looking on their sideline and one thing I know is I was like, ‘They don’t have the same energy as us,’" he told reporters after the game. "If you feel like one team deserved this win, it’s us, but you’ve got to believe that."

He continued: "That’s one thing I kept preaching at everybody else. Look on the sidelines, watching them walking around, it’s like they don’t care. They don’t deserve this. Let’s show them why. So now we’ve got to continue that momentum."

Bills players might disagree with that observation but Allen certainly wasn’t pleased with his own performance on Sunday.

"Credit to them. They came out, they wanted it more," he said. "We had a lot of little things add up to big things. I put the ball in danger too often. Hit us in the butt. Played like s---, excuse my language, but that starts with me."

The Bills had three costly turnovers and Allen completed 31 of 47 passes for 264 yards, with the two picks and a fumble and no touchdowns. Buffalo finished with 301 yards, but had 12 penalties for 118 yards.

"They were ready to play and we weren’t," head coach Sean McDermott said after the game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.