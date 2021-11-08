Expand / Collapse search
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jaguars' Shaquill Griffin takes dig at Bills' sideline 'energy' after upset: 'It's like they don't care'

Bills coach Sean McDermott said after the game 'They were ready to play and we weren't'

The Buffalo Bills were served a healthy dose of humility on Sunday after the Jacksonville Jaguars managed to stop quarterback Josh Allen for just their second win of the season. 

Cornerback Shaquill Griffin took a dig at the AFC East leaders after the game, saying Buffalo players acted as if "they don’t care" during the game. 

"I was just looking on their sideline and one thing I know is I was like, ‘They don’t have the same energy as us,’" he told reporters after the game.  "If you feel like one team deserved this win, it’s us, but you’ve got to believe that."

Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter against the Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on Nov. 7, 2021, in Jacksonville, Florida.

Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter against the Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on Nov. 7, 2021, in Jacksonville, Florida. (Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

He continued: "That’s one thing I kept preaching at everybody else. Look on the sidelines, watching them walking around, it’s like they don’t care. They don’t deserve this. Let’s show them why. So now we’ve got to continue that momentum."

Bills players might disagree with that observation but Allen certainly wasn’t pleased with his own performance on Sunday. 

"Credit to them. They came out, they wanted it more," he said. "We had a lot of little things add up to big things. I put the ball in danger too often. Hit us in the butt. Played like s---, excuse my language, but that starts with me."

Buffalo's Josh Allen fumbles while being tackled by Dawuane Smoot of the Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on Nov. 7, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Buffalo's Josh Allen fumbles while being tackled by Dawuane Smoot of the Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on Nov. 7, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

The Bills had three costly turnovers and Allen completed 31 of 47 passes for 264 yards, with the two picks and a fumble and no touchdowns. Buffalo finished with 301 yards, but had 12 penalties for 118 yards.

Jaguars defensive back Shaquill Griffin forces a fumble on Buffalo Bills tight end Tommy Sweeney at TIAA Bank Field on Nov. 7, 2021, in Jacksonville, Florida. (Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports)

Jaguars defensive back Shaquill Griffin forces a fumble on Buffalo Bills tight end Tommy Sweeney at TIAA Bank Field on Nov. 7, 2021, in Jacksonville, Florida. (Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports)

"They were ready to play and we weren’t," head coach Sean McDermott said after the game. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com