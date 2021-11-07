Josh Allen sacks, intercepts Josh Allen during Bills-Jaguars game

Jaguars defensive end Josh Allen made the most of his opportunities against Bills quarterback Josh Allen during their matchup in Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon.

Jacksonville’s Allen made three crucial plays against the Bills and made NFL history along the way. He came away with a sack on a second-and-10 play late in the second quarter, making it the first time a player sacked a quarterback with the same name since the NFL started recording sacks as a statistic in 1982.

It didn’t stop there for the Jaguars' defensive end.

With under two minutes to go in the third, Allen came away with an interception of the Bills quarterback on a third-and-12 play and returned it to Buffalo’s 30-yard line. And finally, with about five minutes left in the fourth quarter, Jaguars’ Josh Allen recovered by a fumble by Bills’ Josh Allen.

The players with the same first and last name had never met before Sunday even though they were both taken with the seventh pick in consecutive NFL drafts.

The Jaguars came away with a 9-6 upset victory over the Bills.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.