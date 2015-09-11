Jaguars long-snapper Tinker signs 4-year, $3.7M extension

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) Jacksonville Jaguars long-snapper Carson Tinker has signed a four-year contract extension worth $3.7 million.

Tinker, who is entering the final year of his rookie deal, signed the extension Friday. Tinker has played in all 32 games since joining Jacksonville as an undrafted rookie from Alabama.

Tinker is Jacksonville's third long-snapper in the last 15 years. Joe Zelenka held the job for eight seasons (2001-08) before Jeremy Cain (2009-12) took over. Tinker beat out Cain in 2013.

Coach Gus Bradley says Tinker ''has a certain skill set that he's really worked hard at perfecting or trying to perfect. He's a tireless worker. He's really what we're all about. ... You'd like to keep everybody, but in this case, we were able to take care of him so we are excited for him.''

---

