Jacksonville Jaguars lose grievance over fining former player $700G for missed team doctor visits

The Jacksonville Jaguars lost a grievance filed by the NFL Players Association on the behalf of current and former players challenging the team’s decision to levy significant discipline against them in 2018.

Tom Coughlin, the executive vice president of the team, attempted to fine former defensive end Dante Fowler more than $700,000 for missing “mandatory” appointments with a team trainer. It was just one example of how Coughlin has run the team since he returned, according to the NFLPA.

An arbitrator ruled in favor of the NFLPA, negating the fines the Jaguars levied on the players. The union slammed the organization in a statement Tuesday.

“This is just one of the many grievances we had to file to protect our players from the Jaguars’ actions,” the union said. “The decision puts a stop to the blatant overreach by the Jaguars and emphasizes the voluntary nature of almost all football activities during the offseason.”

The arbitrator affirmed that the league’s collective bargaining agreement doesn’t allow teams to require rehab or medical appointments to be held at team facilities during the offseason. Coughlin and the team allegedly tried to make injured players rehab at the facility and when they failed to show up the players were subject to fines.

Fowler was not named in the union’s news release. He was fined 25 times for missing the appointments.

“They literally hated me. I got it all back though! Thanks to the NFLPA,” Fowler tweeted.

Jalen Ramsey, a former Jaguars defensive back, appeared to react to the ruling on Twitter as well, saying “tried to tell y’all.”

The Jaguars would eventually trade Fowler and Ramsey to the Los Angeles Rams. Fowler was sent west in 2018 and Ramsey followed earlier this season.

Coughlin had some under fire earlier this year for taking a shot at Ramsey and linebacker Tevlin Smith for skipping voluntary workouts. Coughlin said “championship teams are dominated by selfless individuals who recognize that the welfare of the team must always be paramount to any other consideration.”

Ramsey and Smith were the only players who didn’t show up for the organization’s offseason program. Smith stepped away from the Jaguars in the offseason.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.