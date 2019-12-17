Patrick Mahomes' two-touchdown performance in snow impresses Super Bowl-winning coach

Patrick Mahomes’ performance in Sunday’s win for the Kansas City Chiefs in a snowstorm over the Denver Broncos stunned a former Super Bowl champion head coach.

Mahomes was 27-for-34 with 340 passing yards and two touchdown passes. He had a 115.7 passer rating and a 79.4 completion percentage in the win.

MIAMI DOLPHINS HAVE NO PLANS TO PLAY JOSH ROSEN FOR THE REST OF THE SEASON

Dick Vermeil, who coached the Chiefs from 2001 to 2005 and won a Super Bowl as coach of the St. Louis Rams during the 1999 season, told the Kansas City Star he was impressed with Mahomes’ performance.

He told the newspaper he had never seen a performance like the one Mahomes gave in the snow.

DREW BREES' ALL-TIME PASSING TOUCHDOWN RECORD ALREADY FACING CHALLENGE FROM ONE GREAT QUARTERBACK

“He was remarkable,” Vermeil said.

It’s an interesting remark from the one-time NFL Coach of the Year. Vermeil has coached quarterbacks like Kurt Warner, Ron Jaworski and Trent Green in his career.

The snow was coming down Sunday before the Chiefs and the Broncos kicked off. Some Chiefs players were seen having a snowball fight at Arrowhead Stadium during warmups.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kansas City defeated Denver, 23-3. The Chiefs improved to 10-4 on the season and the Broncos fell to 5-9. The Chiefs currently hold the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoff picture. They are only one game back in the win column behind the New England Patriots for a first-round bye.