Chargers' Anthony Lynn has no time to 'think about the future' when it comes to team's quarterback in 2020

The Los Angeles Chargers are going to have to make a few decisions when it comes to who is quarterbacking their team in 2020, but coach Anthony Lynn said Monday he’s not too concerned about that right now.

Lynn told reporters that he has no time to dwell on the future as Philip Rivers is likely either to retire or find a new team come next season.

“My future is right now and this Sunday,” Lynn said, according to the Los Angeles Times. “I don't have time to think about the future. I hope [Rivers'] concentration and focus is on the present as well.”

Rivers said that he wasn’t sure what 2020 held for him. Rumors have swirled that he would be departing the team at the end of the season with the Tennessee Titans as a possible destination.

“I think you always don't take any of it for granted,” Rivers said after Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings. “I sure hope I haven't. I don't feel like I have over 16 years. But I think this is a unique situation in terms of my contract being up, it being a bit of a bumpy year to say the least, and you just don't know that uncertainty.”

Los Angeles traded for Rivers during the 2004 draft. He took over as the team’s starting quarterback during the 2006 season and since then has played in every single game for the Chargers.

He has compiled 58,711 passing yards and 395 touchdown passes over the course of his career.