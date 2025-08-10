Jaguars' Cam Little nails 70-yard field goal in incredible preseason feat

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little didn’t necessarily have anything to prove going into training camp and his first preseason game before the 2025 regular season.

Little is entering his second season with the Jaguars. He made 93.1% of his field-goal attempts, including five from 50 yards or more. He was also 100% on extra points.

On Saturday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Little showed off his leg a bit. He connected on a 70-yard field goal, which would have been a record if it were a regular-season game.

"It does suck," he said. "That means we just have to go out there and make it again. I was talking to ([Jaguars senior director of football communications Dylan Morton) and I was like, ‘Dude does that count,’ and he was like, 'No, it doesn’t.' That is unfortunate."

The half ended with the Steelers leading 14-9.

"I don’t think we’re necessarily going to be kicking 70-yarders in the first quarter or anything like that," Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said. "But unbelievable to see him make that. That’s huge, especially in those two-minute drills. If you can get him near the 50, you got a really good shot. Having a guy like that is a weapon."

The Steelers won the game, 31-25.

Former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker has the NFL mark with a 66-yard field goal in 2021 against the Detroit Lions. Eight kickers have attempted 70-yarders in the regular season and all of them failed.

"Don’t stress about the record. This won’t be the last 70 yarder," Little added on X.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.