Jaguars’ Calvin Ridley applies for reinstatement after suspension for betting on NFL games: reports

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley applied for reinstatement on Wednesday after being suspended for the entire 2022 NFL season for betting on games, according to multiple reports.

Ridley, who was suspended indefinitely in March 2022 as a member of the Atlanta Falcons , applied for reinstatement on the first day he was eligible to do so.

According to the league, Ridley bet on games during a five-day period in November 2021 when he was away from the team on the non-football illness list.

"There is nothing more fundamental to the NFL's success — and to the reputation of everyone associated with our league — than upholding the integrity of the game," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to Ridley.

"This is the responsibility of every player, coach, owner, game official, and anyone else employed in the league. Your actions put the integrity of the game at risk, threatened to damage public confidence in professional football, and potentially undermined the reputations of your fellow players throughout the NFL.

"For decades, gambling on NFL games has been considered among the most significant violations of league policy warranting the most substantial sanction. In your case, I acknowledge and commend you for your promptly reporting for an interview, and for admitting your actions."

Ridley took to Twitter following the league’s announcement, admitting to betting on games but saying he "didn’t have a gambling problem."

The former first-round pick was traded by the Falcons to the Jacksonville Jaguars in November. The Jags sent a 2023 fifth-round pick and a 2024 conditional fourth-round selection to Atlanta.

"We are excited to welcome Calvin Ridley to our organization and the Duval community," Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said. "This is an opportunity to add a proven playmaker to our already talented wide receiver room as we continue to build our roster for 2023 and beyond. We are looking forward to finishing strong this season and integrating Calvin into our program at the appropriate time."

Before being suspended, Ridley’s career was off to a fast start.

In 2020, Ridley had 90 catches for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns. He has 28 touchdowns in four seasons.