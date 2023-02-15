Expand / Collapse search
Jacksonville Jaguars
Published

Jaguars’ Calvin Ridley applies for reinstatement after suspension for betting on NFL games: reports

Wednesday was the first day Ridley could apply for reinstatement

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
Wide receiver Calvin Ridley applied for reinstatement on Wednesday after being suspended for the entire 2022 NFL season for betting on games, according to multiple reports.  

Ridley, who was suspended indefinitely in March 2022 as a member of the Atlanta Falcons, applied for reinstatement on the first day he was eligible to do so. 

Atlanta wide receiver Calvin Ridley looks into the crowd while walking off the field after a game against the Washington Football Team Oct. 3, 2021, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. 

Atlanta wide receiver Calvin Ridley looks into the crowd while walking off the field after a game against the Washington Football Team Oct. 3, 2021, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.  (Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

According to the league, Ridley bet on games during a five-day period in November 2021 when he was away from the team on the non-football illness list. 

"There is nothing more fundamental to the NFL's success — and to the reputation of everyone associated with our league — than upholding the integrity of the game," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to Ridley. 

"This is the responsibility of every player, coach, owner, game official, and anyone else employed in the league. Your actions put the integrity of the game at risk, threatened to damage public confidence in professional football, and potentially undermined the reputations of your fellow players throughout the NFL.

Atlanta wide receiver Calvin Ridley turns upfield after catching a pass during a game against the Washington Football Team Oct. 3, 2021, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. 

Atlanta wide receiver Calvin Ridley turns upfield after catching a pass during a game against the Washington Football Team Oct. 3, 2021, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.  (Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"For decades, gambling on NFL games has been considered among the most significant violations of league policy warranting the most substantial sanction. In your case, I acknowledge and commend you for your promptly reporting for an interview, and for admitting your actions." 

Ridley took to Twitter following the league’s announcement, admitting to betting on games but saying he "didn’t have a gambling problem." 

The former first-round pick was traded by the Falcons to the Jacksonville Jaguars in November. The Jags sent a 2023 fifth-round pick and a 2024 conditional fourth-round selection to Atlanta. 

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley during a game against the Miami Dolphins Oct. 24, 2021, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley during a game against the Miami Dolphins Oct. 24, 2021, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. (David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"We are excited to welcome Calvin Ridley to our organization and the Duval community," Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said. "This is an opportunity to add a proven playmaker to our already talented wide receiver room as we continue to build our roster for 2023 and beyond. We are looking forward to finishing strong this season and integrating Calvin into our program at the appropriate time."

Before being suspended, Ridley’s career was off to a fast start. 

In 2020, Ridley had 90 catches for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns. He has 28 touchdowns in four seasons. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.