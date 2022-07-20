Expand / Collapse search
New York Mets
Published

Jacob deGrom's simulated game pushed back due to muscle soreness in right shoulder

deGrom has been sidelined since spring training with a stress reaction in his right scapula

Associated Press
Mets ace Jacob deGrom pushed back a simulated game scheduled for Tuesday after experiencing muscle soreness in his right shoulder.

Jacob deGrom #48 of the New York Mets reacts walking to the dugout in the fifth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers during game one of a doubleheader at Citi Field on July 7, 2021 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

New York said deGrom's soreness was mild and the right-hander's live batting practice was delayed to Thursday "out of an abundance of caution."

The two-time Cy Young Award winner has been sidelined since spring training with a stress reaction in his right scapula. He made his third minor league rehab start last Thursday, pitching four innings of one-run ball for Triple-A Syracuse. He has been expected to return shortly after the All-Star break.

New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom at spring training camp on March 13, 2022 in Port St. Lucie, Florida. 

The Mets say he played catch Monday and Tuesday before opting not to face hitters at the team's spring complex in Florida.