Deion Sanders delivers clear response to Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson Jr.’s claim

Deion Sanders pushed back after Alabama State's Eddie Robinson Jr. shared his thoughts on the heated exchange between the two coaches at midfield following Jackson State's win.

The Jackson State Tigers racked up their 12th straight win in the SWAC since Sanders took over head coaching duties with a 26-12 win Saturday.

Immediately following the game, Sanders and Robinson had a rather testy interaction on the field.

Even before the game, Sanders did not exchange pleasantries with Robinson. Sanders claims the only reason he did not greet Robinson before kickoff was due to a late arriving team.

Robinson called out Sanders and said that, "he was not SWAC and that he was SWAC,"

On Tuesday, Sanders responded to Robinson's claim and appeared during an apparent team meeting with a hoodie, which on the front read "Who is SWAC???"

The back of the hoodie read, "I am SWAC!"

Sanders danced as players repeatedly said, "Who is SWAC," before Sanders turned around and pointed to the back of the hoodie. Players then chanted, "I am SWAC!"

During their interaction on the field, Sanders and Robinson slapped hands.

Sanders appeared to go in for a closer hug before Robinson put his hand on Sanders’ chest. Robinson then ripped his hand away and walked back toward his locker room. Sanders was stunned by the interaction and asked what was going on.

The beef between Robinson and Sanders appears to stem from trash talk the former Dallas Cowboys cornerback and MLB player said in the days leading up to the game.

Sanders emphasized the fact that Alabama State chose to play Jackson State for their homecoming game.

"He ain't SWAC. I'm SWAC, he ain't SWAC," Robinson said after the game, via ESPN. "He's in the conference, doing a great job, can't knock that, got a great team, his son should be up for the Heisman Trophy, I love Shedeur, great player, I love what he's doing for the conference.... But you're not going to come here and disrespect me and my team and my school and then want a bro hug. Shake my hand and get the hell off."

Jackson State remained undefeated on the season with a record of 5-0. Meanwhile, Alabama State dropped to 3-3.

Over the summer, Sanders pledged to help make sure the large scale renovations that are underway within the athletic department are completed. He said he would donate half of his salary towards the upgrades.

Sanders‘ yearly salary to coach JSU is worth $300,000 annually, according to 247Sports.

Robinson played college football at Alabama State and went on to play for several NFL teams over the course of his 11-year career.