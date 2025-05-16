Ivanka Trump visits Eagles' locker room looking for player who called her 'beautiful'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, showed the inside of the Philadelphia Eagles' locker room in an X post Friday.

She appeared to be looking for cornerback Eli Ricks, the player who said she was "beautiful" during the team's White House visit in April.

Ivanka's post was in direct response to Ricks' original tweet that said, "Donald trump daughter is beautiful," from April 28.

Ricks later wrote, "After seeing her in person, Ivanka is exactly my type."

In response, she told Ricks. "Missed you today," and included a photo of a note to the cornerback that said, "stopped by to say hi! Sorry to miss you! Go Birds!"

The president's daughter then shared a series of videos and photos showing her son Theo at the Eagles' training complex playing catch on the practice field.

Ricks joined the Eagles in 2023 as an undrafted free agent out of LSU and Alabama.

He played 16 games in 2023 and seven in 2024, registering 21 tackles and three pass breakups. A lot of his snaps have come on special teams.

Ivanka is married to Jared Kushner, and they have three children — Theo, Arabella and Joseph.