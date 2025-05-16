Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Philadelphia Eagles

Ivanka Trump visits Eagles' locker room looking for player who called her 'beautiful'

The president's daughter left a note for cornerback Eli Ricks after he tweeted she was 'exactly my type'

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Ivanka Trump was calm under 'remarkably aggressive' questioning: Kerri Kupec Urbahn Video

Ivanka Trump was calm under 'remarkably aggressive' questioning: Kerri Kupec Urbahn

Fox News legal editor Kerri Kupec Urbahn provides a firsthand account of Ivanka Trump's testimony in her father's New York civil fraud trial on 'The Story.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, showed the inside of the Philadelphia Eagles' locker room in an X post Friday. 

She appeared to be looking for cornerback Eli Ricks, the player who said she was "beautiful" during the team's White House visit in April. 

Ivanka's post was in direct response to Ricks' original tweet that said, "Donald trump daughter is beautiful," from April 28. 

Ricks later wrote, "After seeing her in person, Ivanka is exactly my type."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In response, she told Ricks. "Missed you today," and included a photo of a note to the cornerback that said, "stopped by to say hi! Sorry to miss you! Go Birds!" 

IVANKA TRUMP SHARES WHOLESOME MOMENT WITH SON THEO AND EAGLES' SAQUON BARKLEY DURING WHITE HOUSE VISIT

Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump, daughter of President Donald Trump and a White House advisor, addresses attendees as Trump prepares to deliver his acceptance speech for the Republican presidential nomination on the South Lawn of the White House Aug. 27, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The president's daughter then shared a series of videos and photos showing her son Theo at the Eagles' training complex playing catch on the practice field. 

Ricks joined the Eagles in 2023 as an undrafted free agent out of LSU and Alabama.

He played 16 games in 2023 and seven in 2024, registering 21 tackles and three pass breakups. A lot of his snaps have come on special teams.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Eli Ricks gets ready

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Eli Ricks during practice at the Neo Quimica Arena in Sao Paolo, Brazil, Sept. 5, 2024. (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

Ivanka is married to Jared Kushner, and they have three children — Theo, Arabella and Joseph. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.