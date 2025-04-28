Ivanka Trump shares wholesome moment with son Theo and Eagles' Saquon Barkley during White House visit

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It was a memorable day for many at the White House as the Philadelphia Eagles celebrated their Super Bowl LIX victory with President Donald Trump.

But it was unforgettable for Ivanka Trump’s son Theo who got a special moment with Eagles star Saquon Barkley in the Rose Garden at the White House.

Ivanka posted a video and pictures to her social media platforms on Monday following the celebration, during which Theo and Barkley had a quick game of catch while running around the area.

Ivanka even divulged that her son bravely challenged one of the fastest men in the NFL to a race.

"Celebrating with champions at the White House today!" Ivanka captioned her Instagram post. "Congratulations to the [Eagles] on an amazing season and Super Bowl win!

"My highlight of the day? Theo challenging [Barkley] to a race in the Rose Garden after my father wisely demurred! Thanks Saquon for being such a great sport!"

Barkley has been with Ivanka’s family in the past, as he previously attended the J.P. Morgan tech 100 summit, which featured Trump’s daughter, her husband, Jared Kushner, Tom Brady and many more.

"Thank you Saquon for the great kindness you showed my son Theo – so much so that we’re willing to accept you’ve left the Giants. Still hurts, though," Ivanka replied to an X post from Barkley, which featured a picture of the three of them together.

Barkley was with many of his teammates, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, general manager Howie Roseman and head coach Nick Siriani, among others, at the White House on Monday.

Trump praised Barkley’s abilities to help the Eagles lift the Lombardi Trophy at the end of their season, especially his backward leap over a Jacksonville Jaguars defender during the regular season.

Barkley, though, had to defend his time with Trump prior to the celebration, as they were spotted at the 47th president’s golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey.

"lol some people are really upset cause I played golfed and flew to the White House with the PRESIDENT," Barkley tweeted on Monday. "Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand. Just golfed with Obama not too long ago… and look forward to finishing my round with Trump ! Now ya get out my mentions with all this politics and have amazing day."

Trump had glowing praise of Barkley as he talked to reporters before he headed back to D.C.

"What a nice guy he is. I wanted to race him, but I decided not to do it," the president said.

