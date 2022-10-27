Expand / Collapse search
Iowa Hawkeyes
Published

Iowa's Kirk Ferentz apologizes after criticizing reporter for line of questioning

Iowa is 3-4 on the season

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
The offense run in Iowa City is tough to watch. 

Heading into Iowa’s Week 8 game against No. 2 Ohio State, the Hawkeyes’ offense was dead last in the country in yards per game, scoring just seven touchdowns on the season. 

Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz and head coach Kirk Ferentz watch warmup drills before the Illinois Fighting Illini game on Nov. 20, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. (Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It didn’t get any better against the Buckeyes, turning the ball over six times and getting on the board offensively with just one field goal. 

The questions regarding the Iowa offense and a team that sits at 3-4 on the season have been pointed. On Tuesday, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz took a shot at a reporter, saying that the questioning following the loss to Ohio State was tantamount to an "interrogation."

The reporter had asked Ferentz about keeping his son – Brian Ferentz – as the offensive coordinator with the offense struggling. 

"The one good thing about it that dawned on me coming home... I said, man, as bad as today was, it could have been worse because I could have been that guy," Ferentz told reporters Tuesday. "I could have been that guy, had his job and had to act like he did. Yeah, it could be... a lot worse. All things aren’t that bad."

Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz watches his team play the Fighting Illini, Oct. 08, 2022, at Memorial Stadium, Champaign, Illinois. (Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On Wednesday, Ferentz apologized to the media, saying he should not have been "dismissive" of the reporter. 

"I wanted to take a moment to apologize for my comments during the news conference yesterday," Ferentz said in a statement. "I should not have been dismissive of one of your colleagues – his questions were fair. 

"I have a high respect for the work that you do, and I am appreciative of how you cover our team. You ask tough and pointed questions but do so with a high degree of professionalism. I tell our players to take the high road and yesterday, I did not do the same." 

Hawkeyes' offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz before the matchup against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Kinnick Stadium, on Sept. 17, 2022, in Iowa City. ( Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Brian Ferentz was openly asked if he’d consider stepping down from his role earlier in the season as the offense continued to struggle. 

Heading into Week 9 against Northwestern, the Iowa offense is last in yards and fourth in points scored per game. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.