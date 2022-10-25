Expand / Collapse search
Stanford Cardinal
Published

Stanford's football ticket incentive goes viral amid attendance woes

Stanford appeared to remove the offer from their website

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
Stanford football is doing whatever it takes to get fans into Stanford Stadium for the final two home games of the regular season. 

The Cardinal, who sit at 3-4 on the season, tried out a new promotion in order to fill their stadium, which has been sparsely populated so far this season. 

A general view of Stanford Stadium during an NCAA Pac-12 college football game between the Arizona State Sun Devils and the Stanford Cardinal on Oct. 22, 2022 at Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto, California.  

A general view of Stanford Stadium during an NCAA Pac-12 college football game between the Arizona State Sun Devils and the Stanford Cardinal on Oct. 22, 2022 at Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto, California.   (David Madison/Getty Images)

"Starting today, you can test drive for the 2023 season, for FREE," Stanford said in press release. "That’s right … get free tickets to our final two home games of the season, and lock in those same seats for the entire 2023 home schedule, which features games against Cal, Notre Dame, Oregon and more. 

"Join us for the games against Washington State and BYU this November, with zero obligation. Want to change your seats for 2023? You’ll have the flexibility and priority over the general public to choose other options. Decide that next year’s plan isn’t right for you. No sweat; you can cancel anytime this year. It’s truly a free trial for the 2022 season." 

Head Coach David Shaw, wearing black, of the Stanford Cardinal leads his team onto the field before an NCAA Pac-12 college football game against the Arizona State Sun Devils on Oct. 22, 2022 at Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto, California; visible players include Brycen Tremayne carrying the American flag.  

Head Coach David Shaw, wearing black, of the Stanford Cardinal leads his team onto the field before an NCAA Pac-12 college football game against the Arizona State Sun Devils on Oct. 22, 2022 at Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto, California; visible players include Brycen Tremayne carrying the American flag.   (David Madison/Getty Images)

As of Tuesday morning, the link for the promotion was no longer up on the Stanford website. 

Against Arizona State in Week 8, reported attendance was 25,061 at the 50,424-seat stadium.

The Cardinal have struggled over the past several seasons under head coach David Shaw – going 4-8 in 2019 and 3-9 in 2021 – but have won two games in a row over Notre Dame and ASU. 

Back Judge Justin Nelson watches a field goal attempt by Joshua Karty, #43 of the Stanford Cardinal, during the third quarter of an NCAA Pac-12 college football game against the Arizona State Sun Devils on Oct. 22, 2022 at Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto, California.  

Back Judge Justin Nelson watches a field goal attempt by Joshua Karty, #43 of the Stanford Cardinal, during the third quarter of an NCAA Pac-12 college football game against the Arizona State Sun Devils on Oct. 22, 2022 at Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto, California.   (David Madison/Getty Images)

"We're finding our groove," Shaw said after beating ASU. "This is how hard we play and how hard we push to finish in those games. The ball bounced our way a couple times, which is great -- the ball bounced against us a couple times too throughout the season." 

Stanford plays No. 12 UCLA in Week 9.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.