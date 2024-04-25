Iowa NFL Draft prospect says he can beat Caitlin Clark in 1-on-1

Caitlin Clark recently was the first pick of the WNBA Draft after a record-setting college basketball career, but she isn't the only Hawkeye to go pro this month.

Cornerback Cooper DeJean will more than likely hear his name called Thursday night and find a home in the NFL.

Despite going pro in football, DeJean made a bold prediction about his athleticism.

DeJean told Yahoo Sports "a lot of teams" asked him if he could beat Clark in a game of one-on-one basketball.

"I said I think I can," he admitted. "She'd probably score a few buckets on me, but I think I could pull it off."

In DeJean's defense, he did have a pretty nice basketball career — in high school.

He was a three-year varsity basketball player while attending OABCIG High School in Ida Grove, Iowa, scoring 1,832 points. That's 45 more points than NBA player Harrison Barnes scored in Iowa during his career (but 55 behind Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson).

But Clark is arguably the greatest women's college basketball player of all time.

Earlier this year, she became the NCAA's all-time leading scorer, putting up 3,951 points during her four years, among numerous other college records. She played in back-to-back national championships with Iowa but lost both.

Recently, she signed a reported $28 million endorsement deal with Nike that will include her own signature shoe. After the Indiana Fever drafted her, her jersey sold out within an hour.

She also was the star of the four most-viewed women's college basketball games of all time, three of them Iowa's final three games of this most recent March Madness tournament.

