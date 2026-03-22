Iowa hits clutch 3-pointer in closing seconds to stun Florida

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Timely shots and a gritty performance helped the Iowa Hawkeyes knock off the defending NCAA men’s basketball national champion Florida Gators on Sunday night, 73-72.

Down two points, Iowa inbounded the ball to guard Bennett Stirtz who dribbled up the floor and found Alvaro Folgueiras in the corner. Folgueiras took one dribble back to make sure he was above the 3-point line and nailed the go-ahead bucket for just over four seconds left.

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Folgueiras pointed to the sky to honor his late father. Florida couldn’t get a last-second shot up and Iowa won the game. He was seen hugging his mother in the stands.

"It’s really special," Folgueiras said after the game. "We went through a lot of moments in the season. I’ve been in a lot of moments in my life. My mom is there after fighting for me her whole life. This is really special. It’s for the dreamers and there’s no better dreamers than us."

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Folgueiras scored 14 points and had five rebounds in the win. Iowa star Tavion Banks added 20 points on 7-of-10 from the field.

Florida’s Alex Condon led the Gators with 21 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Thomas Haugh added 19 points and Xavian Lee had 17 points.

It will be the first time since 1999 that Iowa will be able to compete in the Sweet 16. In that year, J.R. Koch and the Hawkeyes lost to the Rip Hamilton-led UConn Huskies.

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Florida is the first No. 1 seed in the men's tournament to fall.

The Gators will no longer be in the running to be repeat champions. It means the Dan Hurley-led UConn team remains the only back-to-back champions since Florida began its own dynasty in 2006 and 2007.