Iowa Hawkeyes
Iowa completes improbable comeback against Michigan State, Hawkeyes head coach gets into stare-down with ref

Iowa was down 13 points with 1:34 left in the second half

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
It isn't every day that college basketball fans see a final score of 112-106. 

It’s even less likely fans will see a team rally from 13-points down with under two minutes to play. 

Forward Filip Rebraca, #0 of the Iowa Hawkeyes, celebrates with the student section after the overtime victory against the Michigan State Spartans at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, on February 25, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa.  

Fans of Iowa and Michigan State were treated to both occurrences Saturday afternoon in Iowa City as the Hawkeyes staged a furious comeback in the final two minutes to defeat the Spartans. 

VIRGINIA TECH CROWD GOES NUTS AS MISSED FREE THROWS TRIGGER PROMO: ‘BACON FOR EVERYBODY!’

Down 91-78 with 1:34 left in the second half, Iowa outscored Michigan State 23-10 in the final two minutes, including a clutch game-tying three-point shot from Payton Sandfort to send the game into overtime.

The Hawkeyes outscored the Spartans 11-5 in overtime for the 112-106 win. 

Iowa connected on six of nine three-pointers, including four in a row in the final 1:30 of the second half, to force OT.  

Iowa became just the fourth team to win after trailing by 11 points or more with a minute to play in regulation, according to the NCAA.

Guard Tony Perkins #11 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates with the student section after the overtime victory against the Michigan State Spartans at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, on February 25, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa.  

During the rally, Iowa head coach Fran McCaffrey had to be pulled away by one of his assistants during a timeout as he stared down an official following a technical foul.

Despite a season-high in points, the Spartans were unable to leave Carver-Hawkeye Arena with a victory. 

Forward Payton Sandfort, #20 of the Iowa Hawkeyes, celebrates after hitting a game tying three-point basket in the second half to force overtime against the Michigan State Spartans at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, on February 25, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa.  

Michigan State shot 11-15 from beyond the three-point line, 59.3% from the field, and made 31 of 36 free throws they attempted. 

Iowa had five players score in double digits, including junior forward Kris Murray, who finished the day with 26 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.