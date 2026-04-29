The Athletic executive editor admits key mistake made in in handling of Dianna Russini controversy: report

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The executive editor for The Athletic reportedly admitted he made a mistake in dealing with the Dianna Russini-Mike Vrabel scandal.

Steven Ginsberg held an all-hands meeting for the New York Times-owned company, where he spoke for 10 minutes about how he believed communication could have been better than it was with staff regarding Russini, per Front Office Sports.

Ginsberg also reportedly said the ongoing investigation by The Athletic’s editorial director for standards and editorial quality, Mike Semel, would be lengthy.

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Ginsberg reportedly did not take any questions from staff, though noted he was available for all if need be.

Russini resigned from The Athletic earlier this month amid the mounting criticism over her relationship with Vrabel, the New England Patriots’ head coach, after being photographed hugging and holding hands at a private resort in Sedona, Arizona.

Russini released a statement on the matter after giving her resignation letter to Ginsberg.

DIANNA RUSSINI RESIGNS FROM THE ATHLETIC AMID MIKE VRABEL CONTROVERSY

"I have covered the NFL with professionalism and dedication throughout my career, and I stand behind every story I have ever published. When the Page Six item first appeared, The Athletic supported me unequivocally, expressed confidence in my work and pride in my journalism. For that I am grateful. In the days that followed, unfortunately, commentators in various media have engaged in self-feeding speculation that is simply unmoored from the facts," Russini’s statement read.

"Moreover, this media frenzy is hurtling forward without regard for the review process The Athletic is trying to complete. It continues to escalate, fueled by repeated leaks, and I have no interest in submitting to a public inquiry that has already caused far more damage than I am willing to accept. Rather than allowing this to continue, I have decided to step aside now — before my current contract expires on June 30. I do so not because I accept the narrative that has been constructed around this episode, but because I refuse to lend it further oxygen or to let it define me or my career."

Ginsberg also sent a memo to The Athletic staff, where he confirmed Russini’s resignation.

"I’m writing to let you know that Dianna Russini has submitted her resignation from The Athletic, effective immediately. While I can’t share the details of our investigation into Dianna’s conduct, I want to emphasize that the leadership of The Athletic has taken this matter seriously from the moment that we learned about it," Ginsberg's memo, obtained by Fox News Digital, read.

"Our coverage at The Athletic is deeply rooted in our integrity and our commitment to earning the trust of our audience. Our newsroom has thrived because of our core journalistic values, and we will always ensure they are protected."

Ginsberg originally stated that the photos from Page Six were "misleading and lack essential context." Vrabel also addressed the photos, telling Page Six, "These photos show a completely innocent interaction, and any suggestion otherwise is laughable. This doesn’t deserve any further response."

Russini also told the outlet, "Like most journalists in the NFL, reporters interact with sources away from stadiums and other venues."

Since then, photos have surfaced from 2020 showing Vrabel and Russini kissing at a bar in New York City. The pictures exclusively obtained by the New York Post were taken in the early hours of March 11, 2020.

"They were kissing, and they were all over each other," an eyewitness told the outlet. "He had a ring on."

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While Russini resigned from her post at The Athletic, which she joined in 2023 after nearly a decade working for ESPN, Vrabel is back with the Patriots following a counseling visit on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft this past Sunday.

Vrabel said he had difficult conversations with his family, while also speaking with his players about the situation. The Patriots said before the draft they "fully support" Vrabel, allowing him to seek the counseling he desired despite rounds 4-7 of the draft still left.

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