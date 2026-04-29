Broncos star quarterback Bo Nix underwent second procedure on surgically repaired ankle: report

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Denver Broncos star quarterback Bo Nix reportedly underwent a second procedure on his surgically repaired ankle last week.

Nix fractured his ankle during the Broncos’ 33-30 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round on Jan. 17. He underwent surgery two days later in Birmingham, Ala..

Nix’s second procedure on the ankle happened when he visited Dr. Norman Waldrop III last week, according to ESPN’s report.

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Broncos head coach Sean Payton was asked about Nix’s progress on the injury on Saturday after Day 3 of the NFL Draft, and the coach did not disclose Nix’s second procedure.

"He had a recheck that was scheduled. He's doing great. We're excited about his progress. Nothing to report," Payton said.

Payton said that Nix has been in the building rehabbing. Nix said earlier in the offseason that his ankle would not be an issue.

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The former Oregon star is expected to be ready for training camp, but his participation in the offseason program could be limited, according to the report. The Broncos' offseason program begins Monday.

Denver sorely missed Nix in the AFC Championship Game, which they lost 10-7 to the New England Patriots with backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham. The Broncos won the AFC West last season at 14-3 and will look to repeat this season.

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Nix will be heading into his third season as the Broncos' starting quarterback. Last season, Nix completed 63.4% of his passes for 3,931 yards with 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions with seven game-winning drives, which led the NFL last season.

He also ran for 356 yards and five touchdowns. In 34 career games, Nix has a 24-10 record as a starting quarterback.

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