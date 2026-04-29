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NFL

NFL free agent Deebo Samuel unveils leg tattoos featuring Kobe Bryant, Muhammad Ali, others

It took approximately seven hours to complete Samuel's leg tattoos

By Chantz Martin Fox News
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Deebo Samuel's immediate NFL future may be unclear, but he is clear about the ink he plans to wear going forward.

The NFL free agent used a noticeable portion of his wide receiver physique to add a tattoo honoring legendary sports and entertainment figures. The former San Francisco 49ers star debuted new ink this week, with Arizona tattoo artist Andres Ortega telling the California Post he spent about seven hours etching portraits.

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Deebo Samuel attempting to catch a pass during a football game.

Then-San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel attempts to catch a pass during an NFL game against the Baltimore Ravens at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Dec. 25, 2023. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

One of Samuel’s legs features portraits of the late five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant. It also includes images of Muhammad Ali and extends beyond sports with a portrait of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

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The opposite leg features images honoring the Pro Bowler’s son, including recreations of photos from his toddler years. It also includes the video game character Sonic the Hedgehog and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Deebo Samuel warming up before a game

Deebo Samuel of the Washington Commanders warms up before the game at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland, on December 20, 2025. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Samuel completed the artwork several weeks ago. A recently shared series of photos posted to Ortega's social media account have fans an up close look at the inkwork.

Deebo Samuel Sr. warms up before a game

Deebo Samuel Sr. of the San Francisco 49ers warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Nov. 17, 2024. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

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Samuel’s six-season run with the 49ers ended when he was traded to the Washington Commanders in March 2025. The versatile offensive weapon finished his lone season with the team with 727 receiving yards.

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Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

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