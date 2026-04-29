NFL free agent Deebo Samuel unveils leg tattoos featuring Kobe Bryant, Muhammad Ali, others

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Deebo Samuel's immediate NFL future may be unclear, but he is clear about the ink he plans to wear going forward.

The NFL free agent used a noticeable portion of his wide receiver physique to add a tattoo honoring legendary sports and entertainment figures. The former San Francisco 49ers star debuted new ink this week, with Arizona tattoo artist Andres Ortega telling the California Post he spent about seven hours etching portraits.

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One of Samuel’s legs features portraits of the late five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant. It also includes images of Muhammad Ali and extends beyond sports with a portrait of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

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The opposite leg features images honoring the Pro Bowler’s son, including recreations of photos from his toddler years. It also includes the video game character Sonic the Hedgehog and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Samuel completed the artwork several weeks ago. A recently shared series of photos posted to Ortega's social media account have fans an up close look at the inkwork.

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Samuel’s six-season run with the 49ers ended when he was traded to the Washington Commanders in March 2025. The versatile offensive weapon finished his lone season with the team with 727 receiving yards.

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