Alexei Ramírez, who set record as oldest player in World Baseball Classic history, tests positive for steroids

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Former Chicago White Sox All-Star shortstop Alexei Ramírez became the oldest player to ever participate in the World Baseball Classic in March. However, he did it illegitimately.

The 44-year-old Cuban tested positive for "metabolites of mesterolone, metandienone, oxandrolone and stanozolol," the International Testing Agency announced in a statement on Wednesday.

The positive test incurs a mandatory provisional suspension of Ramírez from the sport, although he does have the right to challenge the suspension and ask for its lifting.

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The steroids Ramírez took are prohibited at all times, meaning they cannot be taken in or out of competition.

"They are synthetic anabolic-androgenic steroids associated with promoting rapid muscle growth, increased strength and enhanced physical performance," the statement said of the steroids.

The result of the test came from a sample taken during the tournament, the ITA said. Ramírez played just two innings in left field for Cuba during the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

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Cuba did not advance out of pool play in this year’s World Baseball Classic. Ramírez broke Roger Clemens' record for the oldest player, as Clemens set the previous record for the oldest player in the World Baseball Classic when he played for the United States at 43 years old.

Ramírez played with Cuba at the 2004 Athens Olympics, helping win gold over Australia. He won silver with Cuba during the 2006 World Baseball Classic.

Ramírez played in the big leagues for nine seasons, spending eight with the White Sox and parts of a season with the San Diego Padres and Tampa Bay Rays.

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He finished second to Evan Longoria in American League Rookie of the Year voting in 2008. He made his lone All-Star team with the White Sox in 2015.

Across Ramírez’s nine seasons, he had a .270 batting average with 115 home runs, 590 RBI and 143 stolen bases.

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