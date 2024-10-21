Danica Patrick slams trans athletes competing in women's sports: 'It’s completely wrong'

Trans athletes competing in women's sports has become a controversial topic, especially in this election year, and former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick has given her thoughts on the matter.

Patrick, one of the most successful women in the history of American racing, made an appearance on "Jesse Watters Primetime," where she was asked her thoughts on the state of women's sports, specifically trans athletes being able to participate with biological females.

"It’s completely wrong," Patrick responded. "And this is coming from someone who was a woman who was basically in a man’s sport. A man is just different, their hormones are different, their body is different."

Patrick revealed in the interview that her first-ever presidential election vote will be for Donald Trump, saying she believes he is the "rational, reasonable choice."

Trump recently discussed his thoughts on transgender inclusion in women’s sports on Barstool Sports’ "Bussin’ with the Boys" with former NFL players Taylor Lewan and Will Compton.

Toward the end of the interview, he was asked how he planned on uniting a divided country.

"So, you want to see the country united. But you have a very conservative side and a conservative side, and then you have people that want to see an open border and things. A lot of it is so far out," Trump said. "Like, for instance, they want men playing in women’s sports. I don’t think I could ever say I’m thrilled about that. I’ve seen it. I’ve seen people really hurt."

Trump pointed to the controversy in this year’s Olympics where Imane Khelif and Lin Yu Ting won gold medals in the women’s division in their respective weight categories for boxing. Both boxers were in the midst of a gender controversy.

"The whole thing is ridiculous," Trump added.

This stance from Trump has been clear since the Republican National Convention in July, where he briefly discussed the topic.

And Patrick isn’t the only professional athlete, former or current, who thinks this way.

Golfer Lauren Miller recently appeared on OutKick’s "Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich", where she shared her belief that Trump would do a better job of protecting women’s sports than Vice President Kamala Harris.

"Trump has come forward at his rallies and said, ‘Men will not play in women’s sports.’ It’s as simple as that. So, I’m not seeing Kamala do that. I’m not seeing policies come forward that would say otherwise," Miller said.

Patrick continued to explain why she’s "passionate" about voting for Trump this year.

"I’m passionate because it feels like voting for Donald Trump is like the vote of reason," she said. "It’s like the rationally, reasonable choice. I feel like most of all, though, what this country could be if he gets into office, with all the amazing, brilliant people who are supporting him, I feel like it can not only make America great again, but make America greater than it’s ever been."

