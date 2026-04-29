Raiders legend gives blessing to first overall pick Fernando Mendoza to wear No. 15: 'He's perfect'

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One of the first major decisions for some rookies following the NFL Draft is what jersey number they wish to wear to kick off their career.

Sometimes, those numbers work against the rookies, whether it’s players already owning their desired digits, or a number retirement getting in the way.

For Las Vegas Raiders first overall pick Fernando Mendoza, he had a slight hiccup for his No. 15 heading into the draft. But the man known for it within the franchise gave his blessing to the new quarterback of the future.

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"He deserves my blessing," ex-Raiders quarterback and coach Tom Flores said about Mendoza donning No. 15 this upcoming season, per the team’s official website. "Because if he’s not the real deal, I don’t know what the hell I’m doing."

The Raiders never formally retired Flores’ number, but he wanted to make sure to let Mendoza know how much he wants him to wear the number he starred in for the Hoosiers.

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"He’s perfect," Flores said about the Heisman Trophy winner. "He can make every throw. He can make the plays. What can’t he do? He does it all. He’s fun to watch."

Flores rocked No. 15 for the Raiders from 1960-66, throwing for over 11,000 yards and 92 touchdowns during that span. He also starred for the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs during his playing days.

After retiring, Flores went into coaching with his old Raiders squad and ended up leading them to a Super Bowl XV victory. Then, in 2021, Flores was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Mendoza was asked about Flores’ blessing to wear No. 15.

"It speaks to the testament of once a Raider, always a Raider. Of how involved the alumni is. And I’m so blessed to be a part of this organization," Mendoza said.

"I can’t thank [Flores] enough. I’m so blessed."

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Mendoza enters his NFL career with very high expectations, not just being the No. 1 overall pick, but playing for a proud franchise that is hoping to get back to its Super Bowl-winning ways.

Mendoza will join the rest of the Raiders’ rookie class during their minicamp, starting this Friday.

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