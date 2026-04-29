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Reds fans go berserk after catcher Tyler Stephenson's ABS challenge wins them free pizza

Stephenson overturned a ball call, triggering the 11th strikeout and a pizza giveaway

Ryan Canfield By Ryan Canfield Fox News
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Hitters, pitchers and catchers are not the only beneficiaries of the ABS challenge system. Fans benefit, too.

The ABS challenge system helped Cincinnati Reds’ fans get free pizza during the ninth inning of the team’s 7-2 win over the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday at Great American Ball Park.

When the Reds strike out 11 hitters in a game, fans get free pizza from the local pizzeria, LaRosa’s. The Reds had 10 strikeouts going into the top of the ninth inning and needed one more to earn their fans some free pizza.

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Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brock Burke celebrating with catcher Tyler Stephenson at Great American Ball Park

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brock Burke celebrates with catcher Tyler Stephenson after the final out of the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park. The Reds won the game 7-2 in Cincinnati, Ohio, on April 28, 2026. (Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Reds’ reliever Brock Burke was ahead 1-2 in the count against Colorado Rockies second baseman Edouard Julien. Burke fired a 98 mph fastball at the edge of the zone, but home plate umpire Carlos Torres called it a ball.

Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson thought otherwise and tapped the top of his helmet to initiate the challenge. As the challenge appeared on the scoreboard, Reds play-by-play announcer John Sadak set up the moment.

"Stephenson has won one (challenge) tonight, can he win pizza for those in the stands?" Sadak said on the broadcast.

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A general view of Great American Ball Park stadium interior during a baseball game.

A general view of Great American Ball Park during the seventh inning of the game between the San Francisco Giants and the Cincinnati Reds. in Cincinnati, Ohio, on April 14, 2026. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The replay confirmed it was a strike, giving the fans free pizza, and the place went bonkers.

"The crowd ready to burst. That’s a strike! He does it for everybody! He does it for the people," Sadak said.

The broadcast panned to a raucous crowd that celebrated their free pizza. With Burke’s strikeout on the overturned call, all fans got a free small one-topping pizza at LaRosa’s.

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Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Brock Burke pitching during a baseball game

Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Brock Burke pitches against the Colorado Rockies in the ninth inning at Great American Ball Park. in Cincinnati, Ohio, on April 28, 2026. (Katie Stratman/Imagn Images)

For good measure, Burke struck out the 12th Rockies hitter to end the game and secure the win.

With the win, the Reds improved to 19-10 which leads the National League Central. They will take on the Rockies (13-17) on Wednesday at 6:40 p.m. ET in the second game of their three-game series.

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Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

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