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American tennis star Coco Gauff says she received racist messages from gamblers after Madrid Open exit

The 22-year-old posted on social media about anonymous accounts hiding behind fake profiles in her DMs

By Chantz Martin Fox News
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At just 22, Coco Gauff already earned U.S. Open and French Open Grand Slam titles. But earlier this week, the American star exited the Madrid Open well before the final, falling short in her bid for another tournament victory.

Linda Nosková defeated Gauff on Monday in the Round of 16. After her Madrid Open run ended, Gauff said she faced backlash from "angry" gamblers upset their wagers did not pay off.

"@ the angry gamblers saying racist things in my IG comments/dms hiding behind anonymous accounts," Gauff said in a post to her TikTok account Wednesday.

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coco gauff at the madrid open

Coco Gauff of USA reacts against Sorana Cirstea of Romania during the Mutua Madrid Open 2026, ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000, at La Caja Magica on April 26, 2026 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo By Dennis Agyeman/Europa Press via Getty Images) (Dennis Agyeman/Europa Press via Getty Images)

Gauff also referenced a Young M.A. song, sharing lyrics that read: "Yeah they hate, but they broke though (But they broke though) / And when it’s time to pop, they a no-show (Where they at?)"

The sports betting industry continues to surge in the U.S., generating a record $16.96 billion in revenue in 2025, the American Gaming Association said. Prediction markets have increased competition but have not significantly slowed the industry’s growth.

Coco Gauff walks off the tennis court in Madrid

American tennis player Coco Gauff looks dejected as she leaves the court after losing to Linda Noskova of Czechia in the women's singles fourth round at the Mutua Madrid Open in Madrid, Spain, on April 27, 2026. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The surge in revenue also translated into hundreds of billions in losses for Americans who legally placed wagers in 2025 — an increase of roughly 11% from the previous year, according to the association’s figures.

Gauff battled an apparent illness during the Madrid Open, even taking a medical timeout in the Round of 32 over the weekend. She vomited on the court and later said she was dealing with digestive issues.

Coco Gauff reacting during a tennis match

Coco Gauff of the United States reacts during the women's singles fourth-round match against Linda Noskova of Czechia at the Mutua Madrid Open on April 27, 2026, in Madrid, Spain. (Alberto Gardin/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

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"I don't know how I got it done," Gauff told Sky Sports. "Just dealing with a lot of trying to keep my food down. But once I threw up -- and I was able to throw up after the first set -- I felt a bit better.

"It was just a tough match. I think I got the Madrid stomach virus that's going around. I'm usually someone who doesn't get sick. My luck today just wasn't good."

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Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

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