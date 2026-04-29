American tennis star Coco Gauff says she received racist messages from gamblers after Madrid Open exit

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At just 22, Coco Gauff already earned U.S. Open and French Open Grand Slam titles. But earlier this week, the American star exited the Madrid Open well before the final, falling short in her bid for another tournament victory.

Linda Nosková defeated Gauff on Monday in the Round of 16. After her Madrid Open run ended, Gauff said she faced backlash from "angry" gamblers upset their wagers did not pay off.

"@ the angry gamblers saying racist things in my IG comments/dms hiding behind anonymous accounts," Gauff said in a post to her TikTok account Wednesday.

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Gauff also referenced a Young M.A. song, sharing lyrics that read: "Yeah they hate, but they broke though (But they broke though) / And when it’s time to pop, they a no-show (Where they at?)"

The sports betting industry continues to surge in the U.S., generating a record $16.96 billion in revenue in 2025, the American Gaming Association said. Prediction markets have increased competition but have not significantly slowed the industry’s growth.

The surge in revenue also translated into hundreds of billions in losses for Americans who legally placed wagers in 2025 — an increase of roughly 11% from the previous year, according to the association’s figures.

Gauff battled an apparent illness during the Madrid Open, even taking a medical timeout in the Round of 32 over the weekend. She vomited on the court and later said she was dealing with digestive issues.

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"I don't know how I got it done," Gauff told Sky Sports. "Just dealing with a lot of trying to keep my food down. But once I threw up -- and I was able to throw up after the first set -- I felt a bit better.

"It was just a tough match. I think I got the Madrid stomach virus that's going around. I'm usually someone who doesn't get sick. My luck today just wasn't good."

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