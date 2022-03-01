International Skating Union bans Russian athletes amid attacks on Ukraine

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The International Skating Union (ISU) followed the recommendation of the International Olympic Committee and announced Tuesday that any athlete from Russia and Belarus will be barred from competing in international events "until further notice."

The ISU was the latest international sports group to reaffirm its support of Ukraine, noting that the ban will be put in place "in order to protect the integrity of ice skating competitions and for the safety of all the participants."

RUSSIA FACING SPORTS ISOLATION OVER INVASION OF UKRAINE

"The ISU Council reiterates its solidarity with all those affected by the conflict in Ukraine and our thoughts are with the entire Ukrainian people and country," the statement read. "The ISU Council reaffirms its full solidarity with the ISU Members in Ukraine, the Ukrainian Speed Skating Federation and the Ukrainian Figure Skating Federation. The ISU Council will evaluate possibilities for swift humanitarian assistance to its Ukrainian ISU Members."

It continued: "Following the IOC recommendation, in order to protect the integrity of ice skating competitions and for the safety of all the participants of international ice skating competitions, the ISU Council based on Article 17.1.q)i) of the ISU Constitution, agreed that with immediate effect and until further notice, no Skaters belonging to the ISU Members in Russia (Russian Skating Union and the Figure Skating Federation of Russia) and Belarus (Skating Union of Belarus) shall be invited or allowed to participate in International ice skating Competitions including ISU Championships and other ISU Events. The same applies to Officials listed in the respective ISU Communications and/or Regulations under Russia and Belarus."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, the IOC called for immediate action against Russia and Belarus, saying the attacks constitute a breach of the Olympic Truce. On Monday, the Executive Board called on all International Sports Federations to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes.

Tuesday’s announcement is the latest stain on Russian figure skating.

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva became the focus of a doping scandal at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics after testing positive for three different substances meant to improve heart function, including one banned substance.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She was allowed to compete despite major pushback from the Olympic community and finished with the top score in the qualifying event for the women’s short program before failing to medal in the final round.

Calls to ban the Russian Olympic Committee intensified following its latest doping scandal, but now its athletes will be barred from competing as a result of the attacks.