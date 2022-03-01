Expand / Collapse search
Olympics
Published

International Skating Union bans Russian athletes amid attacks on Ukraine

Calls to ban the Russian Olympic Committee intensified following its latest doping scandal

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
The International Skating Union (ISU) followed the recommendation of the International Olympic Committee and announced Tuesday that any athlete from Russia and Belarus will be barred from competing in international events "until further notice." 

The ISU was the latest international sports group to reaffirm its support of Ukraine, noting that the ban will be put in place "in order to protect the integrity of ice skating competitions and for the safety of all the participants." 

RUSSIA FACING SPORTS ISOLATION OVER INVASION OF UKRAINE

"The ISU Council reiterates its solidarity with all those affected by the conflict in Ukraine and our thoughts are with the entire Ukrainian people and country," the statement read. "The ISU Council reaffirms its full solidarity with the ISU Members in Ukraine, the Ukrainian Speed Skating Federation and the Ukrainian Figure Skating Federation. The ISU Council will evaluate possibilities for swift humanitarian assistance to its Ukrainian ISU Members."

Gold medallists Russia's Kamila Valieva, Russia's Mark Kondratiuk, Russia's Anastasia Mishina, Russia's Aleksandr Galliamov, Russia's Victoria Sinitsina and Russia's Nikita Katsalapov celebrate during the flower ceremony of the figure skating team event during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing on Feb. 7, 2022.

Gold medallists Russia's Kamila Valieva, Russia's Mark Kondratiuk, Russia's Anastasia Mishina, Russia's Aleksandr Galliamov, Russia's Victoria Sinitsina and Russia's Nikita Katsalapov celebrate during the flower ceremony of the figure skating team event during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing on Feb. 7, 2022. (WANG ZHAO/AFP via Getty Images)

It continued: "Following the IOC recommendation, in order to protect the integrity of ice skating competitions and for the safety of all the participants of international ice skating competitions, the ISU Council based on Article 17.1.q)i) of the ISU Constitution, agreed that with immediate effect and until further notice, no Skaters belonging to the ISU Members in Russia (Russian Skating Union and the Figure Skating Federation of Russia) and Belarus (Skating Union of Belarus) shall be invited or allowed to participate in International ice skating Competitions including ISU Championships and other ISU Events. The same applies to Officials listed in the respective ISU Communications and/or Regulations under Russia and Belarus."

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, the IOC called for immediate action against Russia and Belarus, saying the attacks constitute a breach of the Olympic Truce. On Monday, the Executive Board called on all International Sports Federations to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes. 

Tuesday’s announcement is the latest stain on Russian figure skating. 

Kamila Valieva of Team ROC reacts after skating during the Women Single Skating Short Program on day eleven of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Capital Indoor Stadium on Feb. 15, 2022 in Beijing, China. 

Kamila Valieva of Team ROC reacts after skating during the Women Single Skating Short Program on day eleven of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Capital Indoor Stadium on Feb. 15, 2022 in Beijing, China.  (Harry How/Getty Images)

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva became the focus of a doping scandal at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics after testing positive for three different substances meant to improve heart function, including one banned substance.  

She was allowed to compete despite major pushback from the Olympic community and finished with the top score in the qualifying event for the women’s short program before failing to medal in the final round. 

Gold medalists Kamila Valieva, Anastasia Mishina, Aleksandr Galliamov, Victoria Sanitsina, Nikita Katsalapov, Mark Kondratiuk of Team Russia celebrate during the Team Event flower ceremony on day three of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Capital Indoor Stadium on Feb. 7, 2022 in Beijing, China. 

Gold medalists Kamila Valieva, Anastasia Mishina, Aleksandr Galliamov, Victoria Sanitsina, Nikita Katsalapov, Mark Kondratiuk of Team Russia celebrate during the Team Event flower ceremony on day three of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Capital Indoor Stadium on Feb. 7, 2022 in Beijing, China.  (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Calls to ban the Russian Olympic Committee intensified following its latest doping scandal, but now its athletes will be barred from competing as a result of the attacks.

