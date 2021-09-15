Instagram star’s attempt to smash Bills tailgate table doesn’t go well

She gets an "A" for even attempting this.

Social media sensation Amanda Vance, a former Dolphins cheerleader, has gone viral for her failed attempt at crushing a table (WWE style) at the Bills’ home opener on Sunday.

Vance, a longtime Steelers fan, showed up to Buffalo’s Highmark Stadium to tailgate Pittsburgh’s road win, 23-16, and treated Bills fans with some premium internet content.

Viral videos show Vance failing to collapse a tailgate table using her bodyweight — after leaping off the bed of a pickup truck. She landed butt-down on the table and proceeded to slide off, while laughing.

Meanwhile, Bills fans recording the moment with their cell phones roared after Vance slammed down on the table. She didn’t appear injured in the footage.

Vance had no shame in her tailgate game, and shared the video to her Instagram page, which has over 500,000 followers.

"When in Buffalo," she wrote in the caption of her post.

While in Buffalo for the Week 1 matchup, Vance teamed up with Bleacher Report for a football-filled dare after she lost in fantasy.

A separate viral video shows the internet personality completing a dare that required her to go to a Buffalo restaurant and eat a meal with two footballs taped to her hands. She actually managed to eat both chicken wings and chips and dip.

Vance also teamed up with DraftKings at the time to poll fans about football betting. She often travels to different stadiums to cover NFL games and attend events.