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IndyCar Racing

IndyCar star Will Power crashes hard into wall during qualifying

Power will start in the back of the pack for the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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IndyCar star Will Power was involved in a terrifying crash during qualifying on Saturday afternoon ahead of the Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix in Birmingham.

Power was driving into a corner at Barber Motorsports Park when his wheels locked up. He couldn’t make the tight left turn he needed. Instead, Power drove through the gravel and head-on into the barrier.

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Will Power drives around the corner in Texas

Andretti Global driver Will Power (26) drives during the 2026 IndyCar at Streets of Arlington on March 15, 2026. (Jerome Miron/Imagn Images)

He was among the top 10 during qualifying before he crashed.

"The brake just went to the floor," Power said after he was cleared from the infield care center. "I think the fronts were working so it was a brake failure on the rear. That’s all I know."

Power maintained that the car was still good despite not having a "clean lap" during the race weekend so far. He will start 23rd when it’s time to go green on Sunday.

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Will Power in 2016

IndyCar driver Will Power during the IPL 500 Festival Parade on May 28, 2016. (Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Scott McLaughlin also had a serious crash during practice. He spun out going into a turn and backed his car into the fence at 150 mph.

He said after the crash that it looked a lot worse than it felt. He managed to bounce back a bit during qualifying and will be starting in 14th.

Alex Palou won the pole position with David Malukas, Graham Rahal, Marcus Armstrong and Kyle Kirkwood rounding out the top five.

Will Power in St. Petersburg

Andretti Global driver Will Power (26) during warm-ups at the NTT Indycar Series at the Firestone Grand Prix on the Streets of St. Petersburg on March 1, 2026. (Russell Lansford/Imagn Images)

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The race is set to begin at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday and can be seen on FOX and FOX One.

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Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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