IndyCar driver miraculously walks away from wreck after crashing into course fence

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Ahead of the Grand Prix of Alabama, an IndyCar driver walked away from a scary crash that prompted an emergency response.

Scott McLaughlin lost control of his car attempting to make a hard left turn — commentators estimated he was traveling at least 150 mph at impact.

The car went off course and crashed into the wall, rear-end first.

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A view from inside of McLaughlin's car showed McLaughin bringing his hands to his head when he began to lose control.

Thankfully, McLaughlin was able to walk away from the wreck under his own power.

McLaughlin has seven victories to his name, including two in Alabama in both 2023 and 2024. He also finished in third place at the race last year.

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His best finish in the Indy500 is sixth from two years ago after earning the pole position. Last year, he crashed during the pace laps and finished 30th.

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McLaughlin has finished in third in the IndyCar Series twice, doing so in 2023 and 2024. He made his IndyCar Series debut in 2020 at the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

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