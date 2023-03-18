Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Indiana Hoosiers
Published

Indiana pulls away from Kent State to advance in March Madness

Indiana faces No. 5 Miami

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 17 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 17

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Trayce Jackson-Davis did it all with 24 points, 11 rebounds, five blocked shots and five assists as Indiana defeated 13th-seed Kent State 71-60 Friday night to reach the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016.

The 4th-seeded Hoosiers (23-11) advanced to play 5th-seeded Miami Sunday for a trip to Kansas City for the Midwest Region semifinals.

Jackson-Davis became the first player since blocks became an official NCAA statistic in 1985-86 to have at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks and five assists in an NCAA Tournament game, according to OptaSTATS.

The last of 32 first-round games to tip off was played in front of mostly Indiana fans and their team delivered a no-drama victory to cap what was already a pretty good day. Earlier, the Hoosiers' in-state rival Purdue became the 2nd No. 1 seed in the tournament's history to lose to a 16 seed when Fairleigh Dickinson pulled the stunner in Columbus, Ohio.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Race Thompson #25 and Trayce Jackson-Davis #23 of the Indiana Hoosiers react in the first half against the Kent State Golden Flashes during the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at MVP Arena on March 17, 2023 in Albany, New York. 

Race Thompson #25 and Trayce Jackson-Davis #23 of the Indiana Hoosiers react in the first half against the Kent State Golden Flashes during the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at MVP Arena on March 17, 2023 in Albany, New York.  (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Mid-American Conference champs from Kent State couldn't muster any such magic, shooting 32% from the field. Sincere Carry scored 15 points to lead the Golden Flashes (28-7), who had won six straight heading into the tournament.

Well past midnight, Jackson-Davis gave MVP Arena a jolt with six straight spectacular points in the second half. The run started with a one-handed dunk, soaring down the lane. A smooth baseline drive was next, followed by a spinning layup to make it 62-50 with 7:39 left.

Race Thompson matched a season high with 20 points for the Hoosiers on 8-of-11 shooting.

The Hoosiers had a 35-27 at halftime as Thompson took advantage of a Kent State defense working hard to limit Jackson-Davis. Thompson scored 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting.

Head coach Mike Woodson of the Indiana Hoosiers speaks to his team in the first half against the Kent State Golden Flashes during the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at MVP Arena on March 17, 2023 in Albany, New York.

Head coach Mike Woodson of the Indiana Hoosiers speaks to his team in the first half against the Kent State Golden Flashes during the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at MVP Arena on March 17, 2023 in Albany, New York. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON UPSETS TOP SEED PURDUE, BECOMING SECOND 16 SEED TO BEAT A NO. 1 IN MARCH MADNESS HISTORY

Meanwhile, Jackson-Davis more than made his presence felt with 10 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three blocks, including a chase down swat of Jalen Sullinger's layup in the final seconds of the half.

BIG PICTURE

Kent State: Its last NCAA victory was in 2002 when the Golden Flashes made a surprising run to the Elite Eight before being eliminated by Indiana.

Indiana: The Hoosiers played around a quiet night from star freshman Jalen Hood Schifino, who scored eight points while dealing with foul trouble.

Miller Kopp #12 of the Indiana Hoosiers reacts after a basket in the second half against the Kent State Golden Flashes during the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at MVP Arena on March 17, 2023 in Albany, New York. 

Miller Kopp #12 of the Indiana Hoosiers reacts after a basket in the second half against the Kent State Golden Flashes during the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at MVP Arena on March 17, 2023 in Albany, New York.  ((Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images))

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

UP NEXT

Indiana: The Hoosiers have played the Hurricanes once, losing 58-53 in Miami in December 2001.