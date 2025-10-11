Indian bodybuilder who worked for Arnold Schwarzenegger dies after going into cardiac arrest during surgery

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Famed Indian bodybuilder Varinder Singh Ghuman died earlier this week at age 42 after reportedly going into cardiac arrest during surgery.

Indian newspaper The Tribune said that Ghuman ruptured a muscle in his chest, which led to his hospitalization at Fortis Hospital in Amritsar.

Other Indian outlets, via People, reported that Ghuman had been dealing with shoulder pain before being admitted to the hospital.

The bodybuilder was named Mr. India in 2009 and earned second place in Mr. Asia that same year. Arnold Schwarzenegger hired him to promote his health products in Asia, and he was the first Indian to receive an International Federation of Bodybuilding (IFBB) pro card.

Ghuman appeared in four movies, including "Tiger 3," which brought in ₹466 crore, or roughly $52 million, at the box office. He also competed in the Arnold Classic.

"Hearing the news of the sudden demise of Punjab's famous bodybuilder and actor Virender Singh Ghuman ji has left my heart very saddened," Senior Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on X, via translation. "With his hard work, discipline, and ability, he illuminated Punjab's name across the world. May Waheguru ji grant his soul eternal abode at His feet and give strength to the family to bear this sorrowful blow."

At one point, Ghuman, who stood at 6-foot-2, weighed 287 pounds.

