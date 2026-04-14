Ilona Maher rips Quinnipiac, her alma mater, after school cuts women's rugby to club status: 'Shame on you'

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Team USA star Ilona Maher is not happy with her alma mater, Quinnipiac University, after their recent decision regarding their women’s rugby team.

The university released a statement on Tuesday, stating a realignment of their athletics program "to support long-term competitive, financial, and Title IX objectives." Within the statement, the women’s rugby team is transitioning from a varsity team to a club team "at the conclusion of the current competitive cycle."

"These decisions are never easy, but they are essential to ensuring that Quinnipiac Athletics remains equitable, competitive, and sustainable for the long term," athletic director Greg Amodio said in the statement.

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Quinnipiac’s transition of the women’s rugby team "follows a holistic assessment that incorporates competitive sustainability, national participation trends, resource allocation, and gender equity impacts," according to the statement.

No matter the case, Maher is furious, and she went public with it on social media.

"Shame on you," she posted to her Instagram Stories while tagging the school and the athletics page with a screenshot of the statement showcasing the decision.

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Then, Maher posted a text chain she had with an unknown recipient, where she asked if "girls will lose scholarships and everything."

"Yes," the other line responded. "None of them can afford to stay. I have two athletes who have no parents. They have nowhere to go if they aren’t at QU. I can’t believe this happened."

The statement adds the university will "redirect varsity level resources to programs with greater long-term stability and strategic alignment," which would confirm this text chain about scholarships for the women in the program.

"This action is in no way meant to diminish the dedication, effort or ability of these fine student athletes, coaches and alumni," Amodio added. "They have contributed greatly to Quinnipiac Athletics and to the vitality and history of the University."

The Bobcats are also adding a men’s indoor and outdoor distance running program to their existing track and field squad as part of this new realignment. The university viewed it as a "high impact opportunity" to advance "both competitive and gender equity objectives" for the athletics program.

"Athletics will coordinate with Campus Recreation to ensure women’s rugby remains a well-resources and organized club program and will work closely with students to ensure a smooth and respectful transition," the statement continued.

Maher, 29, was recruited to join the Bobcats’ women’s rugby team after playing at Norwich University — her first year ever playing the game. Maher’s father, Michael, encouraged her to try it after she grew tired of softball.

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Maher helped Quinnipiac win three National Intercollegiate Rugby Association championships, and she was named to the NIRA All-American team all three of those years. She was also given the MA Sorensen Award as the country’s top collegiate women’s player in 2017.

In 2024, Maher was a key piece in helping Team USA's women's rugby team secure the country's first-ever medal in the sport, winning bronze over Australia.